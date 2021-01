Chord Gitar Lagu Little Of Your Love Haim, Lirik Lagu Little Of Your Love

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Little Of Your Love dinyanyikan Haim.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Little Of Your Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Haim.

Intro

E

Give me just a little of your love

Verse 1

E

You're just another recovering heart

F#m

I wasn't even gonna try

A

You wouldn't even give up time

E

Could be so easy, you make it hard

F#m

Don't think about love too much

C#m

My love is gonna be enough

Pre-Chorus 1

F#m Bm

You're so close now

A F#m

And I know now

Chorus

E

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I'll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I'll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

A

And I'll try

E C#m A

You gotta give me just a little of you love, give me just a little of your love

Verse 2

E

Don't it feel like that night was from a dream

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

F#m

I've never felt nothing like that

C#m

Looking at you, looking right back

E

You say nothing is ever as good as it seems

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

F#m

Stop running your mouth like that

C#m

'Cause you know I'm gonna give it right back

Pre-Chorus 2

A F#m

You're so close now

A F#m

(Don't let me down) (Don't let me down)

So don't let me down

Chorus

E

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I'll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

And I'll try

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

A

And I'll try

E C#m A

You gotta give me just a little of you love, give me just a little of your love

Bridge

G#m A

Oh with a little strength baby

B C#m

Oh, I'll never let you down

E A B

With a little love, a little love, a little love, a little love

E A

Give me just a little of your love, baby

E A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

E A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

E C#m A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, give me just a little of your love

Chorus

E A

Give me just a little of your love (ha)

E A

Give me just a little of your love (come on)

E A

Give me just a little of your love (baby)

E A

Give me just a little of your love

E A

Give me just a little of your love

E A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

E A

Give me just a little of your love (just a little of your love)

E A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

E A

Give me just a little of your love (just a little of your love)

Outro

E A

Give me just a little of your love (ha)

E A

Give me just a little of your love (come on)

E A

Give me just a little of your love (baby)

E A

Give me just a little of your love

E A

Give me just a little of your love

E A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

E A

Give me just a little of your love (just a little of your love)

E A

You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby

E A

Give me just a little of your love (just a little of your love

Itulah, chord gitar Little Of Your Love dinyanyikan Haim, serta lirik lagu Little Of Your Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Haim.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )