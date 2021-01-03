Chord Gitar Lagu Long Live Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Long Live

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Long Live dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Long Live dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.

[Verse 1]

G C

I say remember this moment In the back of my mind

Em

The time we stood with our shaking hands

D C

The crowds in stands went wild

G

We were the kings and the queens

C

And they read off our names

Em

The night you danced like you knew our lives

D C

Would never be the same

Em C

You held your head like a hero on a history book page

Em D C

It was the end of a decade But the start of an age

[Chorus]

G C

Long live the walls we crashed through

Em D

All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you

G C

I was screaming, "long live all the magic we made"

Em

And bring on all the pretenders

C G

One day we will be remembered

[Verse 2]

G C

I said remember this feeling I passed the pictures around

Em D

Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines

C

Wishing for right now

G C

We are the kings and the queens You traded your baseball cap for a crown

Em D C

When they gave us our trophies And we held them up for our town

Em C

And the cynics were outraged Screaming, "this is absurd"

Em

'Cause for a moment a band of thieves in

D C

ripped up jeans got to rule the world

[Chorus]

G C

Long live the walls we crashed through

Em D

All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you

G C

I was screaming, "long live all the magic we made"

Em D

And bring on all the pretenders I'm not afraid

G C

Long live all the mountains we moved

Em

I had the time of my life

D

Fighting dragons with you

G C

I was screaming, "long live the look on your face"

Em

And bring on all the pretenders

C G

One day we will be remembered

[Bridge]

C Em

Hold on to spinning around

C Em

Confetti falls to the ground

C

May these memories break our fall

[Verse 3]

G

Can you take a moment

C

Promise me this:

Em

That you'll stand by me forever

D C

But if God forbid fate should step in

G

And force us into a goodbye

C

If you have children someday

Em D

When they point to the pictures

C

Please tell them my name

C

Tell them how the crowds went wild

D

Tell them how I hope they shine

[Chorus]

G C

Long live the walls we crashed through

Em D

I had the time of my life with you

G C

Long, long live the walls we crashed through

Em D

All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you

G C

I was screaming, "long live all the magic we made"

Em D

And bring on all the pretenders I'm not afraid

G C

Long live all the mountains we moved

Em

I had the time of my life

D

Fighting dragons with you

G C

long live the look on your face

Em

And bring on all the pretenders

C G

One day we will be remembered

Itulah, chord gitar Long Live dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu Long Live dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )