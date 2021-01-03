Chord Gitar Lagu Shoot Me DAY6, Lirik Lagu Shoot Me

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Shoot Me dinyanyikan DAY6.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Shoot Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord DAY6.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

(Bass)



[Verse 1]

Fm

shwiun iri jeoldae anya

C

ne ape seoneun geon

Db C

seurilleo hanpyeoniya

Fm

jal nagadagado

C

mwonga eogeutnamyeon

Db C

geudaero shijagiya



[Verse 2]

Fm C

ssaneulhaejyeo ganeun ne nunbit

Db C

mugeowojineun bunwigi

Fm C

nan geu jari gamanhi anjeun chae sumeul

Db C

goreugo isseo



[Pre-Chorus]

Db

seororeul hyanghan

D5

maltuneun jeomjeom deo

G C

nalkarowojyeoman ga



[Chorus 1]

Db

geurae nal sswa

Db

Bang bang

Ab

neoye bullet bullet bullet

C Fm

eolmadeunji majajulge

Db Ab

wonhan ge igeoramyeon

C

Just shoot me

C

Shoot me



[Chorus 2]

Db

nareul hyanghae sswa

Db

Bang bang

Ab

geuge pyeonhae pyeonhae pyeonhae

C Fm

ijen neomu iksukhae

Db Ab

igeollo pullindamyeon

Bbm

Just shoot me

C

Shoot me



[Interlude]

Fm C

Fm Db



[Verse 3]

Fm

igeol gidaehan geon anya

C

neowa wonhaetteon geon

Db C

romaenseu hanpyeoniya

Fm C

hajiman hyeonshireun

C Db

tukhamyeon bulkeojyeo

Db C

hanpyeone Dramaya



[Verse 4]

Fm

neoye daesa sok "ijen kkeuchiya"

Fm

jinshimi anigil bireo

Fm Fm C

geujeo buranhan mame baeteun georago

Db C

mitgo shipeo



[Pre-Chorus]

Db

seororeul hyanghan

D5

maltuneun jeomjeom deo

G C

nalkarowojyeoman ga



[Chorus 1]

Db

geurae nal sswa

Db

Bang bang

Ab

neoye bullet bullet bullet

C Fm

eolmadeunji majajulge

Db Ab

wonhan ge igeoramyeon

C

Just shoot me

C

Shoot me



[Chorus 2]

Db

nareul hyanghae sswa

Db

Bang bang

Ab

geuge pyeonhae pyeonhae pyeonhae

C Fm

ijen neomu iksukhae

Db Ab

igeollo pullindamyeon

Bbm

Just shoot me

C

Shoot me



[Bridge]

Fm

(I’m okay)

Fm

(So if you wanna hurt me)

Fm

(Baby just hurt me)

Fm

(I’m okay)

Fm

(So if you wanna hurt me)

Fm

(Baby just hurt me)

Fm Ab Db C

gaseume bakhineun neoye hanbal hanbari

Fm Ab

sashireun neomu apa

Bbm C

It hurts so bad, so bad



[Chorus 1]

Db

geurae nal sswa

Db

Bang bang

Ab

neoye bullet bullet bullet

C Fm

eolmadeunji majajulge

Db Ab

wonhan ge igeoramyeon

C

Just shoot me

C

Shoot me



[Chorus 2]

Db

nareul hyanghae sswa

Db

Bang bang

Ab

geuge pyeonhae pyeonhae pyeonhae

C Fm

ijen neomu iksukhae

Db Ab

igeollo pullindamyeon

Bbm

Just shoot me

C

Shoot me



[Outro]

Db Ab C Fm

Db Ab Bbm C



Itulah, chord gitar Shoot Me dinyanyikan DAY6, serta lirik lagu Shoot Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord DAY6.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )