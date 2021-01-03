Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Shoot Me DAY6, Lirik Lagu Shoot Me
Simak, chord gitar Shoot Me dinyanyikan DAY6. Termasuk, lirik lagu Shoot Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord DAY6.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Shoot Me dinyanyikan DAY6.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Shoot Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord DAY6.
[Intro]
(Bass)
[Verse 1]
Fm
shwiun iri jeoldae anya
C
ne ape seoneun geon
Db C
seurilleo hanpyeoniya
Fm
jal nagadagado
C
mwonga eogeutnamyeon
Db C
geudaero shijagiya
[Verse 2]
Fm C
ssaneulhaejyeo ganeun ne nunbit
Db C
mugeowojineun bunwigi
Fm C
nan geu jari gamanhi anjeun chae sumeul
Db C
goreugo isseo
[Pre-Chorus]
Db
seororeul hyanghan
D5
maltuneun jeomjeom deo
G C
nalkarowojyeoman ga
[Chorus 1]
Db
geurae nal sswa
Db
Bang bang
Ab
neoye bullet bullet bullet
C Fm
eolmadeunji majajulge
Db Ab
wonhan ge igeoramyeon
C
Just shoot me
C
Shoot me
[Chorus 2]
Db
nareul hyanghae sswa
Db
Bang bang
Ab
geuge pyeonhae pyeonhae pyeonhae
C Fm
ijen neomu iksukhae
Db Ab
igeollo pullindamyeon
Bbm
Just shoot me
C
Shoot me
[Interlude]
Fm C
Fm Db
[Verse 3]
Fm
igeol gidaehan geon anya
C
neowa wonhaetteon geon
Db C
romaenseu hanpyeoniya
Fm C
hajiman hyeonshireun
C Db
tukhamyeon bulkeojyeo
Db C
hanpyeone Dramaya
[Verse 4]
Fm
neoye daesa sok "ijen kkeuchiya"
Fm
jinshimi anigil bireo
Fm Fm C
geujeo buranhan mame baeteun georago
Db C
mitgo shipeo
[Pre-Chorus]
Db
seororeul hyanghan
D5
maltuneun jeomjeom deo
G C
nalkarowojyeoman ga
[Chorus 1]
Db
geurae nal sswa
Db
Bang bang
Ab
neoye bullet bullet bullet
C Fm
eolmadeunji majajulge
Db Ab
wonhan ge igeoramyeon
C
Just shoot me
C
Shoot me
[Chorus 2]
Db
nareul hyanghae sswa
Db
Bang bang
Ab
geuge pyeonhae pyeonhae pyeonhae
C Fm
ijen neomu iksukhae
Db Ab
igeollo pullindamyeon
Bbm
Just shoot me
C
Shoot me
[Bridge]
Fm
(I’m okay)
Fm
(So if you wanna hurt me)
Fm
(Baby just hurt me)
Fm
(I’m okay)
Fm
(So if you wanna hurt me)
Fm
(Baby just hurt me)
Fm Ab Db C
gaseume bakhineun neoye hanbal hanbari
Fm Ab
sashireun neomu apa
Bbm C
It hurts so bad, so bad
[Chorus 1]
Db
geurae nal sswa
Db
Bang bang
Ab
neoye bullet bullet bullet
C Fm
eolmadeunji majajulge
Db Ab
wonhan ge igeoramyeon
C
Just shoot me
C
Shoot me
[Chorus 2]
Db
nareul hyanghae sswa
Db
Bang bang
Ab
geuge pyeonhae pyeonhae pyeonhae
C Fm
ijen neomu iksukhae
Db Ab
igeollo pullindamyeon
Bbm
Just shoot me
C
Shoot me
[Outro]
Db Ab C Fm
Db Ab Bbm C
Itulah, chord gitar Shoot Me dinyanyikan DAY6, serta lirik lagu Shoot Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord DAY6.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
