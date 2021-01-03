Chord Gitar Lagu Take This Heart Richard Marx, Lirik Lagu Take This Heart

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Take This Heart dinyanyikan Richard Marx.

Intro: F C Bb C F

F C Bb C

I been where you are before no one understands it more

F C

You fear every step you take

Bb C

So sure that your heart will break

Dm Gm

It's not how the story ends

Dm Gm G

You'll be back on your feet again

Chorus:

D C D G

Babe this time there ain't nothing gonna take this heart away

D C D G

No more good byes there ain't nothing gonna take my heart away

F C

The pain's still alive in you

Bb C

For what one man put you through

F C

You say that we're all the same

Bb C

But I'm called by no other name

Dm Gm Dm Gm G

We all need a place to run won't you let me be the one

Chorus

Am D G

Don't keep the dream in you locked outside your door

Am C G D C

Just believe in this love don't be afraid anymore

Guitar Solo: F C Bb C (twice)

Dm Gm

I need you too please be strong

Dm Gm G

I've waited for you too long

D C D G

Babe this time there ain't nothing gonna take this heart away

D C D G

No more long nights there ain't nothing gonna take my heart away

D C D G

* This time there ain't nothing gonna take this heart away

D C D G

No more good byes there ain't nothing gonna take my heart away

