Chord Gitar Lagu Take This Heart Richard Marx, Lirik Lagu Take This Heart

Simak, chord gitar Take This Heart dinyanyikan Richard Marx. Termasuk, lirik lagu Take This Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Richard Marx.

Chord Gitar Lagu Take This Heart Richard Marx, Lirik Lagu Take This Heart
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Take This Heart dinyanyikan Richard Marx, serta lirik lagu Take This Heart. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Take This Heart dinyanyikan Richard Marx.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Take This Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Richard Marx.

Intro: F C Bb C F

F C Bb C
I been where you are before no one understands it more
F C
You fear every step you take
Bb C
So sure that your heart will break
Dm Gm
It's not how the story ends
Dm Gm G
You'll be back on your feet again

Chorus:
D C D G
Babe this time there ain't nothing gonna take this heart away
D C D G
No more good byes there ain't nothing gonna take my heart away
F C
The pain's still alive in you
Bb C
For what one man put you through

F C
You say that we're all the same
Bb C
But I'm called by no other name
Dm Gm Dm Gm G
We all need a place to run won't you let me be the one

Chorus
Am D G
Don't keep the dream in you locked outside your door
Am C G D C
Just believe in this love don't be afraid anymore

Guitar Solo: F C Bb C (twice)

Dm Gm
I need you too please be strong
Dm Gm G
I've waited for you too long
D C D G
Babe this time there ain't nothing gonna take this heart away
D C D G
No more long nights there ain't nothing gonna take my heart away

D C D G
* This time there ain't nothing gonna take this heart away
D C D G
No more good byes there ain't nothing gonna take my heart away

Itulah, chord gitar Take This Heart dinyanyikan Richard Marx, serta lirik lagu Take This Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Richard Marx.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
