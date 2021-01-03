Chord Gitar Lagu Younger Now Miley Cyrus, Lirik Lagu Younger Now

Chord Gitar
[Verse 1]
A E
Feels like I just woke up
A E
Like all this time I've been asleep
A E
Even though it's not who I am
A E
I'm not afraid of who I used to be
[Chorus 1]
F#m C#m E
No one stays the same (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
You know what goes up must come down (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
Change is a thing you can count on (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
I feel so much younger now (oh-oh, oh-oh)
[Verse 2]
A E
Feels like I've been living in a dream
A E
But never make it to the end
A E
My eyes open when they feel the light
A E
It's always right before I'm about to scream
[Chorus 2]
F#m C#m E
No one stays the same (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
You know what goes up must come down (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
Change is a thing you can count on (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
I feel so much younger now (oh-oh, oh-oh)
[Bridge]
A E
What goes up must come down
A E
What goes up must come down
A E
What goes up must come down
A N.C.
What goes up must come down (yeah)
[Chorus 3]
F#m C#m E
No one stays the same (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
You know what goes comes back around (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
Change is a thing you can count on (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
I feel so much younger now (oh-oh, oh-oh)
F#m C#m E
I feel so much younger now (yeah)
F#m C#m E
I feel so much younger now
