Chord Gitar Lagu Happy Ending Mika, Lirik Lagu Happy Ending

chord gitar Happy Ending dinyanyikan Mika.

lirik lagu Happy Ending dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mika.

[Chorus]

C

This is the way you left me,

G

I'm not pretending.

Am

No hope, no love, no glory,

F

No Happy Ending.

C

This is the way that we love,

G

Like it's forever.

Am

Then live the rest of our life,

F

But not together.



[Verse]

C G Am F

Wake up in the morning, stumble on my life

C G Am F

Can't get no love without sacrifice

C G Am F

If anything should happen, I guess I wish you well

C G Am F

A little bit of heaven, but a little bit of hell



[Verse]

Am Em

This is the hardest story that I've ever told

F

No hope, or love, or glory

G C

Happy endings gone forever more

G Am F

I feel as if I'm wastin'

C G Am F

And I'm wastin' everyday



[Chorus]

C

This is the way you left me,

G

I'm not pretending.

Am

No hope, no love, no glory,

F

No Happy Ending.

C

This is the way that we love,

G

Like it's forever.

Am

Then live the rest of our life,

F

But not together.



[Verse]

C G Am F

2 o'clock in the morning, something's on my mind

C G Am F

Can't get no rest; keep walkin' around

C G Am F

If I pretend that nothin' ever went wrong,

C G

I can get to my sleep

Am F

I can think that we just carried on



[Verse]

Am Em

This is the hardest story that I've ever told

F

No hope, or love, or glory

G C

Happy endings gone forever more

G Am F

I feel as if I'm wastin'

C G Am F

And I'm wastin' everyday

C G Am F

Oh, I feel as if I'm wastin'

C G Am F

And I'm wastin' everyday



[Bridge]

C G Am F

A Little bit of love

C

A Little bit of love,

G

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

Am

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

F

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

C

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

G

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

Am

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

F

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

C

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

G

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

Am

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

F

A Little bit of love, little bit of love

C G Am F

I feel as if I'm wastin'

C G Am F

And I'm wastin' everyday



[Chorus]

C

This is the way you left me,

G

I'm not pretending.

Am

No hope, no love, no glory,

F

No Happy Ending.

C

This is the way that we love,

G

Like it's forever.

Am

Then live the rest of our life,

F C

But not together.



[Chorus]

C

This is the way you left me,

G

I'm not pretending.

Am

No hope, no love, no glory,

F

No Happy Ending.

C

This is the way that we love,

G

Like it's forever.

Am

Then live the rest of our life,

F C

But not together.



[Outro]

C

This is the way you left me,

G

I'm not pretending.

Am

No hope, no love, no glory,

F

No Happy Ending.

chord gitar Happy Ending dinyanyikan Mika, serta lirik lagu Happy Ending dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mika.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )