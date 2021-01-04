Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Happy Ending Mika, Lirik Lagu Happy Ending
chord gitar Happy Ending dinyanyikan Mika. lirik lagu Happy Ending dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mika.
chord gitar Happy Ending dinyanyikan Mika.
lirik lagu Happy Ending dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mika.
[Chorus]
C
This is the way you left me,
G
I'm not pretending.
Am
No hope, no love, no glory,
F
No Happy Ending.
C
This is the way that we love,
G
Like it's forever.
Am
Then live the rest of our life,
F
But not together.
[Verse]
C G Am F
Wake up in the morning, stumble on my life
C G Am F
Can't get no love without sacrifice
C G Am F
If anything should happen, I guess I wish you well
C G Am F
A little bit of heaven, but a little bit of hell
[Verse]
Am Em
This is the hardest story that I've ever told
F
No hope, or love, or glory
G C
Happy endings gone forever more
G Am F
I feel as if I'm wastin'
C G Am F
And I'm wastin' everyday
[Chorus]
C
This is the way you left me,
G
I'm not pretending.
Am
No hope, no love, no glory,
F
No Happy Ending.
C
This is the way that we love,
G
Like it's forever.
Am
Then live the rest of our life,
F
But not together.
[Verse]
C G Am F
2 o'clock in the morning, something's on my mind
C G Am F
Can't get no rest; keep walkin' around
C G Am F
If I pretend that nothin' ever went wrong,
C G
I can get to my sleep
Am F
I can think that we just carried on
[Verse]
Am Em
This is the hardest story that I've ever told
F
No hope, or love, or glory
G C
Happy endings gone forever more
G Am F
I feel as if I'm wastin'
C G Am F
And I'm wastin' everyday
C G Am F
Oh, I feel as if I'm wastin'
C G Am F
And I'm wastin' everyday
[Bridge]
C G Am F
A Little bit of love
C
A Little bit of love,
G
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
Am
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
F
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
C
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
G
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
Am
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
F
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
C
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
G
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
Am
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
F
A Little bit of love, little bit of love
C G Am F
I feel as if I'm wastin'
C G Am F
And I'm wastin' everyday
[Chorus]
C
This is the way you left me,
G
I'm not pretending.
Am
No hope, no love, no glory,
F
No Happy Ending.
C
This is the way that we love,
G
Like it's forever.
Am
Then live the rest of our life,
F C
But not together.
[Chorus]
C
This is the way you left me,
G
I'm not pretending.
Am
No hope, no love, no glory,
F
No Happy Ending.
C
This is the way that we love,
G
Like it's forever.
Am
Then live the rest of our life,
F C
But not together.
[Outro]
C
This is the way you left me,
G
I'm not pretending.
Am
No hope, no love, no glory,
F
No Happy Ending.
