Chord Gitar Lagu Marvin Gaye Charlie Puth ft Meghan Trainor, Lirik Lagu Marvin Gaye 

**

E

Let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on

C#m

You got the healing that I want

A

Just like they say it in the song

B E

Until the dawn, let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on

*

E

We got this king size to ourselves

E C#m

Don't have to share with no one else

A

Don't keep your secrets to yourself

B E

It's karma sutra show and tell

G#

Woah

#

G#

There's loving in your eyes

C#m

That pulls me closer

F#

It's so subtle, I'm in trouble

F#m B

But I'd love to be in trouble with you

* Reff

E

Let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on

C#m

You got the healing that I want

A

Just like they say it in the song

B E

Until the dawn, let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on

B E

You got to give it up to me

C#m

I'm screaming mercy, mercy please

A

Just like they say it in the song

B E

Until the dawn, let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on