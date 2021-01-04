Chord Gitar Lagu Neon Lights Demi Lovato, Lirik Lagu Neon Lights

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Neon Lights dinyanyikan Demi Lovato.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Neon Lights dalam kunci gitar atau chord Demi Lovato.

[Intro]

G Em C

Baby. when they look up at the sky

D C Em

We'll be shooting stars just passing by

G Em C

You’ll be coming home with me tonight

D C Em

We’ll be burning up like neon lights



[Verse]

Em C G D

Be still my heart cause it's freaking out, it's freaking out, right now

Em C G D

Shining like stars cause we’re beautiful, we’re beautiful, right now

Em C G D

You’re all I see in all these places, you’re all I see in all these faces

Em C G D

So let’s pretend we’re running out of time, of time



[Chorus]

G Em C

Baby. when they look up at the sky

D C Em

We'll be shooting stars just passing by

G Em C

You’ll be coming home with me tonight

D C Em

We’ll be burning up like neon lights

G Em C

Baby. when they look up at the sky

D C Em

We'll be shooting stars just passing by

G Em C

You’ll be coming home with me tonight

D C Em

We’ll be burning up like neon lights



Em

Neon lights, Neon lights, Neon lights...

G Em C D C Em

Like neon lights

G Em C D C Em

Like neon lights.



[Verse]

Em C G D

Be still my heart cause it’s freaking out, it’s freaking out, right now.

Em C G D

Shining like stars cause we’re beautiful, we’re beautiful, right now

Em C G D

You’re all I see in all these places, you’re all I see in all these faces.

Em C G D

So let’s pretend we’re running out of time, of time



[Chorus]

G Em C

Baby. when they look up at the sky

D C Em

We'll be shooting stars just passing by

G Em C

You’ll be coming home with me tonight

D C Em

We’ll be burning up like neon lights

G Em C

Baby. when they look up at the sky

D C Em

We'll be shooting stars just passing by

G Em C

You’ll be coming home with me tonight

D C Em

We’ll be burning up like neon lights



Em

Neon lights, Neon lights, Neon lights...

G Em C D C Em

Like neon lights

G Em C D C Em

Like neon lights.



[Bridge]

Em C G D

Shining like stars cause we’re beautiful, beautiful

Em C G D

You’re all I see in all these places, you’re all I see in all these faces

Em C G D

So let’s pretend we’re running out of time, of time

G Em C D C Em

Like neon lights

G Em C D C Em

Like neon lights



Be still my heart cause it’s freaking out

Em G C

Itulah, chord gitar Neon Lights dinyanyikan Demi Lovato, serta lirik lagu Neon Lights dalam kunci gitar atau chord Demi Lovato.

