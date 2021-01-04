Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Neon Lights Demi Lovato, Lirik Lagu Neon Lights
Simak, chord gitar Neon Lights dinyanyikan Demi Lovato. Termasuk, lirik lagu Neon Lights dalam kunci gitar atau chord Demi Lovato.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Neon Lights dinyanyikan Demi Lovato.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Neon Lights dalam kunci gitar atau chord Demi Lovato.
[Intro]
G Em C
Baby. when they look up at the sky
D C Em
We'll be shooting stars just passing by
G Em C
You’ll be coming home with me tonight
D C Em
We’ll be burning up like neon lights
[Verse]
Em C G D
Be still my heart cause it's freaking out, it's freaking out, right now
Em C G D
Shining like stars cause we’re beautiful, we’re beautiful, right now
Em C G D
You’re all I see in all these places, you’re all I see in all these faces
Em C G D
So let’s pretend we’re running out of time, of time
[Chorus]
G Em C
Baby. when they look up at the sky
D C Em
We'll be shooting stars just passing by
G Em C
You’ll be coming home with me tonight
D C Em
We’ll be burning up like neon lights
G Em C
Baby. when they look up at the sky
D C Em
We'll be shooting stars just passing by
G Em C
You’ll be coming home with me tonight
D C Em
We’ll be burning up like neon lights
Em
Neon lights, Neon lights, Neon lights...
G Em C D C Em
Like neon lights
G Em C D C Em
Like neon lights.
[Verse]
Em C G D
Be still my heart cause it’s freaking out, it’s freaking out, right now.
Em C G D
Shining like stars cause we’re beautiful, we’re beautiful, right now
Em C G D
You’re all I see in all these places, you’re all I see in all these faces.
Em C G D
So let’s pretend we’re running out of time, of time
[Chorus]
G Em C
Baby. when they look up at the sky
D C Em
We'll be shooting stars just passing by
G Em C
You’ll be coming home with me tonight
D C Em
We’ll be burning up like neon lights
G Em C
Baby. when they look up at the sky
D C Em
We'll be shooting stars just passing by
G Em C
You’ll be coming home with me tonight
D C Em
We’ll be burning up like neon lights
Em
Neon lights, Neon lights, Neon lights...
G Em C D C Em
Like neon lights
G Em C D C Em
Like neon lights.
[Bridge]
Em C G D
Shining like stars cause we’re beautiful, beautiful
Em C G D
You’re all I see in all these places, you’re all I see in all these faces
Em C G D
So let’s pretend we’re running out of time, of time
G Em C D C Em
Like neon lights
G Em C D C Em
Like neon lights
Be still my heart cause it’s freaking out
Em G C
Itulah, chord gitar Neon Lights dinyanyikan Demi Lovato, serta lirik lagu Neon Lights dalam kunci gitar atau chord Demi Lovato.
