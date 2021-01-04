Chord Gitar Lagu No Hard Feelings The Avett Brothers, Lirik Lagu No Hard Feelings

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar No Hard Feelings dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers.

lirik lagu No Hard Feelings dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.

[Intro]

C Em Am F Em F G



[Verse]

C Em Am

When my body won't hold me anymore

F Em

And it finally lets me free

F G

Will I be ready?

C Em Am

When my feet won't walk another mile

F Em

And my lips give their last kiss goodbye

F G

Will my hands be steady?



[Chorus]

F

When I lay down my fears

G

My hopes and my doubts

F

The rings on my fingers

G

And the keys to my house

Am E F G

With no hard feelings



[Verse]

C Em Am

When the sun hangs low in the west

F Em

And the light in my chest won't be kept

F G

Held at bay any longer

C Em Am

When the jealousy fades away

F Em

And it's ash and dust for cash and lust

F G

And it's just hallelujah



[Chorus]

F

And love in thoughts

G

And love in the words

F

Love in the songs

G

they sing in the church

Am E F

And no hard feelings



[Bridge]

G C F

Lord they knows they haven't done

G C F

Much good for anyone

G C F

Kept me afraid and cold

G C F G7

With so much to have and hold



[Verse]

C Em Am

When my body won't hold me anymore

F Em

And it finally lets me free

F G

Where will I go?

C Em Am

Will the trade winds take me south

F Em

Through Georgia grain or tropical rain

F G

Or snow from the heavens?



C Em Am

Will I join with the ocean blue

F Em

Or run into the savior true

F G

And shake hands laughing



[Chorus]

F

And walk through the night

G

Straight to the light

F

Holding the love

G

I've known in my life

Am E F

And no hard feelings



[Outro]

G C F

Lord they knows they haven't done

G C F

Much good for anyone

G C F

Kept me afraid and cold

G C F

With so much to have and hold

G C F

Under the curving sky

G C F

I'm finally learning why

G C F

It matters for me and you

G C F

To say it and mean it too

G C F

For life and its loveliness

G C F

And all of its ugliness

G C F

Good as its been to me

G C F

I have no enemies

G C F

I have no enemies

G C F

I have no enemies

G C F

I have no enemies

