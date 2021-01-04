Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu No Hard Feelings The Avett Brothers, Lirik Lagu No Hard Feelings
Simak, chord gitar No Hard Feelings dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers, lirik lagu No Hard Feelings dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar No Hard Feelings dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers.
Termasuk, lirik lagu No Hard Feelings dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.
[Intro]
C Em Am F Em F G
[Verse]
C Em Am
When my body won't hold me anymore
F Em
And it finally lets me free
F G
Will I be ready?
C Em Am
When my feet won't walk another mile
F Em
And my lips give their last kiss goodbye
F G
Will my hands be steady?
[Chorus]
F
When I lay down my fears
G
My hopes and my doubts
F
The rings on my fingers
G
And the keys to my house
Am E F G
With no hard feelings
[Verse]
C Em Am
When the sun hangs low in the west
F Em
And the light in my chest won't be kept
F G
Held at bay any longer
C Em Am
When the jealousy fades away
F Em
And it's ash and dust for cash and lust
F G
And it's just hallelujah
[Chorus]
F
And love in thoughts
G
And love in the words
F
Love in the songs
G
they sing in the church
Am E F
And no hard feelings
[Bridge]
G C F
Lord they knows they haven't done
G C F
Much good for anyone
G C F
Kept me afraid and cold
G C F G7
With so much to have and hold
[Verse]
C Em Am
When my body won't hold me anymore
F Em
And it finally lets me free
F G
Where will I go?
C Em Am
Will the trade winds take me south
F Em
Through Georgia grain or tropical rain
F G
Or snow from the heavens?
C Em Am
Will I join with the ocean blue
F Em
Or run into the savior true
F G
And shake hands laughing
[Chorus]
F
And walk through the night
G
Straight to the light
F
Holding the love
G
I've known in my life
Am E F
And no hard feelings
[Outro]
G C F
Lord they knows they haven't done
G C F
Much good for anyone
G C F
Kept me afraid and cold
G C F
With so much to have and hold
G C F
Under the curving sky
G C F
I'm finally learning why
G C F
It matters for me and you
G C F
To say it and mean it too
G C F
For life and its loveliness
G C F
And all of its ugliness
G C F
Good as its been to me
G C F
I have no enemies
G C F
I have no enemies
G C F
I have no enemies
G C F
I have no enemies
Itulah, chord gitar No Hard Feelings dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers, serta lirik lagu No Hard Feelings dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )