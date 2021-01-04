Chord Gitar Lagu Take This Heart Of Gold Mandolin Orange, Lirik Lagu Take This Heart Of Gold

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Take This Heart Of Gold dinyanyikan Mandolin Orange.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Take This Heart Of Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mandolin Orange.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

Am G/B C G

F

C Am

G

Am C G

F

Am G

F



[Chorus]

Am G/B C F

Take this heart of gold and melt it down,

C Am G

And I'll come around, I'll come around.

Am G/B C

I'm treadin' lightly in your eyes

G F

And honey, I can't live a lie

Am G F

But a life without you could never steal me now.



[Break]

Am G F



[Verse 1]

C F

Well, so much time to spend, why paint this house again,

C Am G

When the floorboards creak and pull you from your slumbers.

Am G/B C

I'd hold you 'til the end,

F

But honey even oaks must bend

Am G F

If we intend to stick with one another.



[Chorus]

Am G/B C F

Take this heart of gold and melt it down,

C Am G

And I'll come around, I'll come around.

Am G/B C

I'm treadin' lightly in your eyes

G F

And honey, I can't live a lie

Am G F

But a life without you could never steal me now.



[Break]

Am G F Am C F Am C G

Am C F Am G F



[Verse 2]

C

Out the door and down the drive,

F

There is a part of me that tries

C Am G

To keep that highway's call to me away.

Am G/B C

And another further still

F

That sadly never will

Am G F

Feel at home no matter how long I may stay.



[Chorus]

Am G/B C F

Take this heart of gold and melt it down,

C Am G

And I'll come around, I'll come around.

Am G/B C

I'm treadin' lightly in your eyes

G F

And honey, I can't live a lie

Am G F

But a life without you could never steal me now.



[Break]

Am G F Am G F

C G Am C F Am G F

Am G F Am C F



[Outro]

Am G F

I said a life without you could never steal me now

Itulah, chord gitar Take This Heart Of Gold dinyanyikan Mandolin Orange, serta lirik lagu Take This Heart Of Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mandolin Orange.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )