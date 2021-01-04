Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Truce Twenty One Pilots, Lirik Lagu Truce
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Truce dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.
[Intro]
G
[Verse]
G B7 C G Em C G
Now the night is coming to an end (Ooo-ooo-ooh)
G B7 C G Em C G
The sun will rise, and we will try again (Ooo-ooo-ooh)
[Chorus]
D C G
Stay alive, stay alive, for me
D C G
You will die, but now your life is free
D/F# Em D C Cm G
Take pride in what is sure - to - die
[Verse]
G B7 C G Em C G
I will fear the night again (Ooo-ooo-ooh)
G B7 C G Em C G
I hope I'm not my only friend (Ooo-ooo-ooh)
[Chorus]
D C G
Stay alive, stay alive, for me
D C G
You will die, but now your life is free
D/F# Em D C Cm Em C G
Take pride in what is sure - to - die
[Outro]
Em C G
