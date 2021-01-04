Chord Gitar Lagu Truce Twenty One Pilots, Lirik Lagu Truce

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Truce dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Truce dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.

[Intro]

G

[Verse]

G B7 C G Em C G

Now the night is coming to an end (Ooo-ooo-ooh)

G B7 C G Em C G

The sun will rise, and we will try again (Ooo-ooo-ooh)

[Chorus]

D C G

Stay alive, stay alive, for me

D C G

You will die, but now your life is free

D/F# Em D C Cm G

Take pride in what is sure - to - die

[Verse]

G B7 C G Em C G

I will fear the night again (Ooo-ooo-ooh)

G B7 C G Em C G

I hope I'm not my only friend (Ooo-ooo-ooh)

[Chorus]

D C G

Stay alive, stay alive, for me

D C G

You will die, but now your life is free

D/F# Em D C Cm Em C G

Take pride in what is sure - to - die

[Outro]

Em C G

