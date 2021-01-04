Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Truce Twenty One Pilots, Lirik Lagu Truce

Simak, chord gitar Truce dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots. Termasuk, lirik lagu Truce dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.

AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord Truce dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots, serta lirik lagu Truce. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Truce dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Truce dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.

[Intro]
G

[Verse]
G B7 C G Em C G
Now the night is coming to an end (Ooo-ooo-ooh)
G B7 C G Em C G
The sun will rise, and we will try again (Ooo-ooo-ooh)

[Chorus]
D C G
Stay alive, stay alive, for me
D C G
You will die, but now your life is free
D/F# Em D C Cm G
Take pride in what is sure - to - die

[Verse]
G B7 C G Em C G
I will fear the night again (Ooo-ooo-ooh)
G B7 C G Em C G
I hope I'm not my only friend (Ooo-ooo-ooh)

[Chorus]
D C G
Stay alive, stay alive, for me
D C G
You will die, but now your life is free
D/F# Em D C Cm Em C G
Take pride in what is sure - to - die

[Outro]

Em C G

Itulah, chord gitar Truce dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots, serta lirik lagu Truce dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
