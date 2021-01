Chord Gitar Love Alone Katelyn Tarver, Lirik Lagu Love Alone

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Alone dipopulerkan Katelyn Tarver.

Serta, lirik lagu Love Alone dalam kunci gitar atau chord Katelyn Tarver.

G Cadd9 Em D Cadd9

G Em

I told you my heart's leaning toward you

Cadd9

A little more, then I knew

G D Cadd9

Something was scaring you

G Em

Is it too much or too fast or too forward

Cadd9 G

Should I step back, and pretend

D Cadd9

I don't feel this way

Am

I don't wanna tell a lie

D

I don't wanna have to hide

G

It's on the line

Cadd9

I've waited for a sign

Em

I see it in your eyes

D Cadd9

I, I know you really feel the same

G

I need to know if

Cadd9

I should raise or fold

Em

My heart is stuck on hold

D Cadd9

I,I wanna know which way to go

Cadd9 (LET IT RING)

I can't love alone