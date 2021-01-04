Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Christina Perri

chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam chord Christina Perri.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Christina Perri
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri serta lirik lagu Christina Perri. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri.

Serta, lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri.

Intro
Dmaj7 Bm  x2

Verse 1
Dmaj7             Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7      Bm
Mama's whistling
               D7
Takes me back again
Bm                    C
There's something bout' December

Verse 2
Dmaj7             Bm
We're hanging mistletoe
Dmaj7           Bm
And hoping that it snows
                   D7
I close my eyes And then
           C
I can still remember
A                C
How to get back, home

Chorus
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D      G
If Christmas is in your heart 

Verse 3
Dmaj7             Bm
Who really needs a gift
Dmaj7              Bm
When love is meant to give
           D7
I can still recall
Bm             C
Carry with me always
                 A
Every Christmas dream
      C             A
They live in you and me

Chorus
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D      G
If Christmas is in your heart

Demikian, chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
