Chord Gitar Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Christina Perri

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri.

Serta, lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Januari Glenn Fredly, Lirik Lagu Januari

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Bunda Potret, Streaming MP3 Bunda

Intro

Dmaj7 Bm x2

Verse 1

Dmaj7 Bm

Lights around the tree

Dmaj7 Bm

Mama's whistling

D7

Takes me back again

Bm C

There's something bout' December

Verse 2

Dmaj7 Bm

We're hanging mistletoe

Dmaj7 Bm

And hoping that it snows

D7

I close my eyes And then

C

I can still remember

A C

How to get back, home

Chorus

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D G

If Christmas is in your heart

Verse 3

Dmaj7 Bm

Who really needs a gift

Dmaj7 Bm

When love is meant to give

D7

I can still recall

Bm C

Carry with me always

A

Every Christmas dream

C A

They live in you and me

Chorus

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D G

If Christmas is in your heart

Verse 1

Dmaj7 Bm

Lights around the tree

Dmaj7 Bm

Mama's whistling

D7

Takes me back again

Bm C

There's something bout' December

Chorus

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D

If Christmas is in your heart

Demikian, chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)