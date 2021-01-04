Chord Gitar Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Christina Perri

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Something About December Christina Perri
chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam chord Christina Perri.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri.
Serta, lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri.
Intro
Dmaj7 Bm x2
Verse 1
Dmaj7 Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7 Bm
Mama's whistling
D7
Takes me back again
Bm C
There's something bout' December
Verse 2
Dmaj7 Bm
We're hanging mistletoe
Dmaj7 Bm
And hoping that it snows
D7
I close my eyes And then
C
I can still remember
A C
How to get back, home
Chorus
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7 G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
D7
Because the ones you love
G
Are never far
C A D G
If Christmas is in your heart
Verse 3
Dmaj7 Bm
Who really needs a gift
Dmaj7 Bm
When love is meant to give
D7
I can still recall
Bm C
Carry with me always
A
Every Christmas dream
C A
They live in you and me
Chorus
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7 G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
D7
Because the ones you love
G
Are never far
C A D G
If Christmas is in your heart
chord gitar Something About December dipopulerkan Christina Perri
