Chord Gitar Till Tomorrow Don McLean, Lirik Lagu Till Tomorrow

chord gitar Till Tomorrow dipopulerkan Don McLean serta lirik lagu Till Tomorrow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Don McLean.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Till Tomorrow Don McLean, Lirik Lagu Till Tomorrow
AFP Photo
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Till Tomorrow dipopulerkan Don McLean serta lirik lagu Till Tomorrow. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Till Tomorrow dipopulerkan Don McLean.

Serta, lirik lagu Till Tomorrow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Don McLean.

Verse One

What can this be can you tell me?
Would you like to discover
why we’re not free to be lovers?
I’ve been wanting to ask you

Bridge
Cm                              Gm
Where has all the love gone?
Cm                                      Gm
And what have we become?
Cm                                    Gm                     Cm             Bb
Storm clouds full of thunder move silent as they drum

Verse two
And when they’re gone we’ll be fine - till tomorrow
Oh I hope it won’t rain you will be mine
and my sorrow will take wings in the morning

Bridge
Cm                            Gm
High above the heavens
Cm                                 Gm
A rainbow paints the sky
Cm                                        Gm
White doves sing their songs of love
   Cm                                       Bb
I watch them as they fly and wonder

What can this be can you tell me
Would you like to discover
why we’re not free to be lovers?

Demikian, chord gitar Till Tomorrow dipopulerkan Don McLean, serta lirik lagu Till Tomorrow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Don McLean( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
