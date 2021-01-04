Chord Gitar Till Tomorrow Don McLean, Lirik Lagu Till Tomorrow

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Till Tomorrow dipopulerkan Don McLean.

Verse One

What can this be can you tell me?

Would you like to discover

why we’re not free to be lovers?

I’ve been wanting to ask you

Bridge

Cm Gm

Where has all the love gone?

Cm Gm

And what have we become?

Cm Gm Cm Bb

Storm clouds full of thunder move silent as they drum

Verse two

And when they’re gone we’ll be fine - till tomorrow

Oh I hope it won’t rain you will be mine

and my sorrow will take wings in the morning

Bridge

Cm Gm

High above the heavens

Cm Gm

A rainbow paints the sky

Cm Gm

White doves sing their songs of love

Cm Bb

I watch them as they fly and wonder

What can this be can you tell me

Would you like to discover

why we’re not free to be lovers?

