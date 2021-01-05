Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Be Kind Marshmello Feat Halsey, Lirik Lagu Be Kind

Simak, chord gitar Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey. Termasuk, lirik lagu Be Kind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Marshmello Feat Halsey.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Be Kind Marshmello Feat Halsey, Lirik Lagu Be Kind
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey, serta lirik lagu Be Kind. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Be Kind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Marshmello Feat Halsey.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Verse 1: Halsey]
Fmaj7
  Wanna believe, wanna believe
Cadd9                                      G
  That you don't have a bad bone in your body
                         Am             G
But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah
Fmaj7
  Wanna believe, wanna believe
Cadd9                                         G
  That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry
                         Am             G
Tell me why you gotta be so out of your mind, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7
  I know you're chokin' on your fears
G
  Already told you I'm right here
Cadd9
  I will stay by your side every night

[Chorus: Halsey]
                     Fmaj7
I don't know why you hide from the one
               Cadd9
You close your eyes to the one
            G                           Am
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
     G                Fmaj7
When you know you can cry to the one
          Cadd9
Always confide in the one
           G                            Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

[Verse 2: Halsey]
N.C.
  I know you need, I know you need
Cadd9                                     G
  The upper hand even when we aren't fighting
                                  Am         G
'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah
Fmaj7
  Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave
Cadd9                                       G
  But if you're gonna fight, then do it for  me
                                    Am                G
I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7
  I know you're chokin' on your fears
G
  Already told you I'm right here
Cadd9
  I will stay by your side every night

[Chorus: Halsey]
                     Fmaj7
I don't know why you hide from the one
               Cadd9
You close your eyes to the one
            G                           Am
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
     G                Fmaj7
When you know you can cry to the one
          Cadd9
Always confide in the one
           G                            Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah

[Bridge: Halsey]
F               Dm7                      C
  I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
                  C
Going sick in the head, tryna get you there
Fmaj7               Dm7                       C
  And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
          C
It's not fair, it's not fair

[Chorus: Halsey]
                     Fmaj7*
I don't know why you hide from the one
               Cadd9*
You close your eyes to the one
            G*                          Am*
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
     G                Fmaj7*
When you know you can cry to the one
          Cadd9
Always confide in the one
           G                            Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G                 Fmaj7
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah,
Cadd9                   G        Am
  ah, ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah, ah
     G                Fmaj7
When you know you can cry to the one
          Cadd9
Always confide in the one
           G                            Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G                   Fmaj7
  Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah

Itulah, chord gitar Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey, serta lirik lagu Be Kind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Marshmello Feat Halsey.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar Be Kind
chord Be Kind
Be Kind chord
lirik lagu Be Kind
Be Kind
chord Marshmello Feat Halsey
Marshmello Feat Halsey chord
chord gitar Marshmello Feat Halsey
Marshmello Feat Halsey
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Chacha Sherly Eks Trio Macan Dinyatakan Meninggal seusai Alami Kecelakaan di Tol Solo-Semarang
Chacha Sherly Eks Trio Macan Dinyatakan Meninggal seusai Alami Kecelakaan di Tol Solo-Semarang
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan