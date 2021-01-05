Chord Gitar Lagu Be Kind Marshmello Feat Halsey, Lirik Lagu Be Kind

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey.

lirik lagu Be Kind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Marshmello Feat Halsey.

[Verse 1: Halsey]

Fmaj7

Wanna believe, wanna believe

Cadd9 G

That you don't have a bad bone in your body

Am G

But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah

Fmaj7

Wanna believe, wanna believe

Cadd9 G

That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry

Am G

Tell me why you gotta be so out of your mind, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]

Fmaj7

I know you're chokin' on your fears

G

Already told you I'm right here

Cadd9

I will stay by your side every night

[Chorus: Halsey]

Fmaj7

I don't know why you hide from the one

Cadd9

You close your eyes to the one

G Am

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

G Fmaj7

When you know you can cry to the one

Cadd9

Always confide in the one

G Am

You can be kind to the one that you love

G

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

[Verse 2: Halsey]

N.C.

I know you need, I know you need

Cadd9 G

The upper hand even when we aren't fighting

Am G

'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah

Fmaj7

Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave

Cadd9 G

But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me

Am G

I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]

Fmaj7

I know you're chokin' on your fears

G

Already told you I'm right here

Cadd9

I will stay by your side every night

[Chorus: Halsey]

Fmaj7

I don't know why you hide from the one

Cadd9

You close your eyes to the one

G Am

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

G Fmaj7

When you know you can cry to the one

Cadd9

Always confide in the one

G Am

You can be kind to the one that you love

G

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah

[Bridge: Halsey]

F Dm7 C

I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

C

Going sick in the head, tryna get you there

Fmaj7 Dm7 C

And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

C

It's not fair, it's not fair

[Chorus: Halsey]

Fmaj7*

I don't know why you hide from the one

Cadd9*

You close your eyes to the one

G* Am*

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

G Fmaj7*

When you know you can cry to the one

Cadd9

Always confide in the one

G Am

You can be kind to the one that you love

G Fmaj7

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah,

Cadd9 G Am

ah, ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah, ah

G Fmaj7

When you know you can cry to the one

Cadd9

Always confide in the one

G Am

You can be kind to the one that you love

G Fmaj7

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah

