Chord Gitar Lagu Be Kind Marshmello Feat Halsey, Lirik Lagu Be Kind

Chord Gitar Lagu Be Kind Marshmello Feat Halsey
Simak, chord gitar Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey.
[Verse 1: Halsey]
Fmaj7
Wanna believe, wanna believe
Cadd9 G
That you don't have a bad bone in your body
Am G
But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah
Fmaj7
Wanna believe, wanna believe
Cadd9 G
That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry
Am G
Tell me why you gotta be so out of your mind, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7
I know you're chokin' on your fears
G
Already told you I'm right here
Cadd9
I will stay by your side every night
[Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7
I don't know why you hide from the one
Cadd9
You close your eyes to the one
G Am
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
G Fmaj7
When you know you can cry to the one
Cadd9
Always confide in the one
G Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
[Verse 2: Halsey]
N.C.
I know you need, I know you need
Cadd9 G
The upper hand even when we aren't fighting
Am G
'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah
Fmaj7
Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave
Cadd9 G
But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me
Am G
I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try
[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7
I know you're chokin' on your fears
G
Already told you I'm right here
Cadd9
I will stay by your side every night
[Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7
I don't know why you hide from the one
Cadd9
You close your eyes to the one
G Am
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
G Fmaj7
When you know you can cry to the one
Cadd9
Always confide in the one
G Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah
[Bridge: Halsey]
F Dm7 C
I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
C
Going sick in the head, tryna get you there
Fmaj7 Dm7 C
And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
C
It's not fair, it's not fair
[Chorus: Halsey]
Fmaj7*
I don't know why you hide from the one
Cadd9*
You close your eyes to the one
G* Am*
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
G Fmaj7*
When you know you can cry to the one
Cadd9
Always confide in the one
G Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G Fmaj7
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah,
Cadd9 G Am
ah, ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah, ah
G Fmaj7
When you know you can cry to the one
Cadd9
Always confide in the one
G Am
You can be kind to the one that you love
G Fmaj7
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-aaaah
Itulah, chord gitar Be Kind dinyanyikan Marshmello Feat Halsey, serta lirik lagu Be Kind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Marshmello Feat Halsey.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
