Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Crystal Clear Hayley Williams, Lirik Lagu Crystal Clear
Simak, chord gitar Crystal Clear dinyanyikan Hayley Williams. Termasuk, lirik lagu Crystal Clear dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hayley Williams.
Simak, chord gitar Crystal Clear dinyanyikan Hayley Williams.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Crystal Clear dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hayley Williams.
[Intro]
G Em Bm A
G Em D A
G Em Bm A
G Em D A
[Verse 1]
G Em
Mmm, I don't wanna shut you out
Bm A
I don't wanna rush around, or slow down
G Em
This time I wanna stay right here
D
I wanna make it crystal clear
A G
That I won't give in to the fear
[Chorus]
Em Bm
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em D
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em Bm
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em D A
Crystal clear
[Verse 2]
G Em
I remember standing on the edge
Bm
Closing my eyes
A
Counting to three, I
G Em
Jump in with the rush in my head
D A
Only to find, the water was concrete
G Em
And now you're pumpin' air to my lungs
Bm A
This don't feel anything like sinking
G Em
In fact no matter how deep I go
D A
Into you it looks like the water is crystal clear
[Chorus]
G Em Bm
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em D
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em Bm
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em D A
Crystal clear
[Bridge]
G Em Bm A
(Clear)
G Em D A
G Em
Here we go
Bm
Gonna risk it again
A
Let's hope it's the last time
G Em
We don't know
Bm
How this could end
A Bm
Let's hope it won't have to (Hmm)
Bm
Won't have to (Hmm)
[Chorus]
G Em Bm
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em D
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em Bm
Crystal clear
A G
I won't give in to the fear
Em D A G Em
Crystal clear
Bm A G Em D A
(Clear) Won't give into the fear
G Em
It's a feeling
Bm A G Em D A G
(Clear) I'm still right here
Itulah, chord gitar Crystal Clear dinyanyikan Hayley Williams, serta lirik lagu Crystal Clear dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hayley Williams.
