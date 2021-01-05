Chord Gitar Lagu Crystal Clear Hayley Williams, Lirik Lagu Crystal Clear

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Crystal Clear dinyanyikan Hayley Williams.

[Intro]

G Em Bm A

G Em D A

G Em Bm A

G Em D A



[Verse 1]

G Em

Mmm, I don't wanna shut you out

Bm A

I don't wanna rush around, or slow down

G Em

This time I wanna stay right here

D

I wanna make it crystal clear

A G

That I won't give in to the fear



[Chorus]

Em Bm

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em D

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em Bm

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em D A

Crystal clear



[Verse 2]

G Em

I remember standing on the edge

Bm

Closing my eyes

A

Counting to three, I

G Em

Jump in with the rush in my head

D A

Only to find, the water was concrete

G Em

And now you're pumpin' air to my lungs

Bm A

This don't feel anything like sinking

G Em

In fact no matter how deep I go

D A

Into you it looks like the water is crystal clear



[Chorus]

G Em Bm

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em D

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em Bm

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em D A

Crystal clear

[Bridge]

G Em Bm A

(Clear)

G Em D A



G Em

Here we go

Bm

Gonna risk it again

A

Let's hope it's the last time

G Em

We don't know

Bm

How this could end

A Bm

Let's hope it won't have to (Hmm)

Bm

Won't have to (Hmm)



[Chorus]

G Em Bm

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em D

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em Bm

Crystal clear

A G

I won't give in to the fear

Em D A G Em

Crystal clear

Bm A G Em D A

(Clear) Won't give into the fear

G Em

It's a feeling

Bm A G Em D A G

(Clear) I'm still right here

