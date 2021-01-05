Chord Gitar Lagu Good Life G Eazy, Lirik Lagu Good Life

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Good Life dinyanyikan G Eazy.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Good Life dalam kunci gitar atau chord G Eazy.

[Intro]

Am G C

Raise a cup up for all my day ones

F Am

Two middle fingers for the haters

G C

Life's only getting greater

F Am

Straight up from nothing we go

G C

Higher than the highest skyscraper

F Am

No Little League, we major

G C

The proof is in the paper



[Chorus]

Am G

We put the good in the good in the good life

C F

We put the good in the good in the good life

Am G

We put the bad in the past, now we alright (Eazy)

C F

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (Kehlani, I got you)



Ayy, yeah



[Verse]

Am G

And it's a feelin' that I can't explain

C F

How you make it and your team still stay the same

Am G

Stay down from the jump and they never change

C F

Man, this a moment I could never trade, yeah

Am G

I told my moms not to stress no more

C F

Go hit the Bentley store and no credit card debts no more (Love you mom)

Am G

I bought the crib and it's in escrow now

C F

So you don't ever have to worry about how you gon' pay rent no more



Am G

I put my team in position, now they makin' a killin'

C F

Stackin' blue faces straight to the ceilin'



Out in Vegas I'm with 'em

Am G

Orderin' bottles of that Ace when they send 'em

C F

'Til there ain't enough space up on the table to fit 'em



Go ahead and



[Pre-Chorus]

Am G C

Raise a cup up for all my day ones

F Am

Two middle fingers for the haters

G C

Life's only getting greater

F Am

Straight up from nothing we go

G C

Higher than the highest skyscraper

F Am

No Little League, we major

G C

The proof is in the paper



[Chorus]

Am G

We put the good in the good in the good life

C F

We put the good in the good in the good life

Am G

We put the bad in the past, now we alright (Eazy)

C F

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (Kehlani, I got you)



Ayy, yeah



[Verse]

Am G

Pour some Clicquot in a glass, have a toast to success

C F

No lookin' back from here, no more bein' broke and distressed

Am G

I put my heart into this game like I opened my chest

C F

We only pray for more M's while you hope for the best

Am G

We make these plays, man I'm finessin' these checks

C F

Time's up for everybody, I'm collectin' on debts

Am G

And I swear this champagne just tastes better on jets

C F

I'm just out here bein' great, man, this as real as it gets



Am G

I put my team in position, now they makin' a killin'

C F

Stackin' blue faces straight to the ceilin'



Out in Vegas I'm with 'em

Am G

Orderin' bottles of that Ace when they send 'em

C F

'Til there ain't enough space up on the table to fit 'em



Go ahead and



[Pre-Chorus]

Am G C

Raise a cup up for all my day ones

F Am

Two middle fingers for the haters

G C

Life's only getting greater

F Am

Straight up from nothing we go

G C

Higher than the highest skyscraper

F Am

No Little League, we major

G C

The proof is in the paper



[Chorus]

Am G

We put the good in the good in the good life

C F

We put the good in the good in the good life

Am G

We put the bad in the past, now we alright (Eazy)

C F

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (Kehlani, I got you)



Ayy, yeah



[Bridge]

Am G

Damn right, from the bottom we rise

C F

So high, now we cover sky lights

Am G

We're building an empire

C F

We owe it all to each other

Am G

Just look at us right now, destined

C F

We're so good right now, legend

Am G

Here's to you and I

C F

Raise 'em to the sky



[Outro]

Am G

We put the good in the good in the good life

C F

We put the good in the good in the good life

Am G

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

C F

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy



Ayy, yeah



Am G

We put the good in the good in the good life

C F

We put the good in the good in the good life

Am G

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

C F

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy ayy, yeah

Dm

Uh, the good life

Itulah, chord gitar Good Life dinyanyikan G Eazy, serta lirik lagu Good Life dalam kunci gitar atau chord G Eazy.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )