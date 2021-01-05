Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Good Life G Eazy, Lirik Lagu Good Life
Simak, chord gitar Good Life dinyanyikan G Eazy. Termasuk, lirik lagu Good Life dalam kunci gitar atau chord G Eazy.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Good Life dinyanyikan G Eazy.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Good Life dalam kunci gitar atau chord G Eazy.
[Intro]
Am G C
Raise a cup up for all my day ones
F Am
Two middle fingers for the haters
G C
Life's only getting greater
F Am
Straight up from nothing we go
G C
Higher than the highest skyscraper
F Am
No Little League, we major
G C
The proof is in the paper
[Chorus]
Am G
We put the good in the good in the good life
C F
We put the good in the good in the good life
Am G
We put the bad in the past, now we alright (Eazy)
C F
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (Kehlani, I got you)
Ayy, yeah
[Verse]
Am G
And it's a feelin' that I can't explain
C F
How you make it and your team still stay the same
Am G
Stay down from the jump and they never change
C F
Man, this a moment I could never trade, yeah
Am G
I told my moms not to stress no more
C F
Go hit the Bentley store and no credit card debts no more (Love you mom)
Am G
I bought the crib and it's in escrow now
C F
So you don't ever have to worry about how you gon' pay rent no more
Am G
I put my team in position, now they makin' a killin'
C F
Stackin' blue faces straight to the ceilin'
Out in Vegas I'm with 'em
Am G
Orderin' bottles of that Ace when they send 'em
C F
'Til there ain't enough space up on the table to fit 'em
Go ahead and
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G C
Raise a cup up for all my day ones
F Am
Two middle fingers for the haters
G C
Life's only getting greater
F Am
Straight up from nothing we go
G C
Higher than the highest skyscraper
F Am
No Little League, we major
G C
The proof is in the paper
[Chorus]
Am G
We put the good in the good in the good life
C F
We put the good in the good in the good life
Am G
We put the bad in the past, now we alright (Eazy)
C F
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (Kehlani, I got you)
Ayy, yeah
[Verse]
Am G
Pour some Clicquot in a glass, have a toast to success
C F
No lookin' back from here, no more bein' broke and distressed
Am G
I put my heart into this game like I opened my chest
C F
We only pray for more M's while you hope for the best
Am G
We make these plays, man I'm finessin' these checks
C F
Time's up for everybody, I'm collectin' on debts
Am G
And I swear this champagne just tastes better on jets
C F
I'm just out here bein' great, man, this as real as it gets
Am G
I put my team in position, now they makin' a killin'
C F
Stackin' blue faces straight to the ceilin'
Out in Vegas I'm with 'em
Am G
Orderin' bottles of that Ace when they send 'em
C F
'Til there ain't enough space up on the table to fit 'em
Go ahead and
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G C
Raise a cup up for all my day ones
F Am
Two middle fingers for the haters
G C
Life's only getting greater
F Am
Straight up from nothing we go
G C
Higher than the highest skyscraper
F Am
No Little League, we major
G C
The proof is in the paper
[Chorus]
Am G
We put the good in the good in the good life
C F
We put the good in the good in the good life
Am G
We put the bad in the past, now we alright (Eazy)
C F
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (Kehlani, I got you)
Ayy, yeah
[Bridge]
Am G
Damn right, from the bottom we rise
C F
So high, now we cover sky lights
Am G
We're building an empire
C F
We owe it all to each other
Am G
Just look at us right now, destined
C F
We're so good right now, legend
Am G
Here's to you and I
C F
Raise 'em to the sky
[Outro]
Am G
We put the good in the good in the good life
C F
We put the good in the good in the good life
Am G
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
C F
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Ayy, yeah
Am G
We put the good in the good in the good life
C F
We put the good in the good in the good life
Am G
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
C F
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy ayy, yeah
Dm
Uh, the good life
Itulah, chord gitar Good Life dinyanyikan G Eazy, serta lirik lagu Good Life dalam kunci gitar atau chord G Eazy.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
