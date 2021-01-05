Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Laundry Room The Avett Brothers, Lirik Lagu Laundry Room

Simak, chord gitar Laundry Room dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers. Termasuk, lirik lagu Laundry Room dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.

Chord Gitar Lagu Laundry Room The Avett Brothers, Lirik Lagu Laundry Room
YouTube
Chord Laundry Room dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers, serta lirik lagu Laundry Room. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Laundry Room dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Laundry Room dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.

G C G
Don't push me out
G C G
Just a little longer
Am
Stall your mother
C G C G
Disregard your father's word

G C G
Close the laundry door
G C G
Tiptoe across the floor
Am
Keep your clothes on
C G C G
I got all that I can take

Am
Teach me how to use
C G C G
The love that people say you made

G C G
Last night I dreamt the whole night long
G C G
I woke up with a head full of songs
Am
I spent the whole day
C G C G
I wrote 'em down but it's a shame
Am
Tonight I'll burn the lyrics
C G C G
'Cause every chorus was your name
G C G
Break this tired old routine
G C G
And this time don't make me leave
G C G
I am a breathing time machine
G C G
I'll take you all for a ride

Itulah, chord gitar Laundry Room dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers, serta lirik lagu Laundry Room dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

