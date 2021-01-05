Chord Gitar Lagu Laundry Room The Avett Brothers, Lirik Lagu Laundry Room

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Laundry Room dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Laundry Room dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.

G C G

Don't push me out

G C G

Just a little longer

Am

Stall your mother

C G C G

Disregard your father's word



G C G

Close the laundry door

G C G

Tiptoe across the floor

Am

Keep your clothes on

C G C G

I got all that I can take



Am

Teach me how to use

C G C G

The love that people say you made



G C G

Last night I dreamt the whole night long

G C G

I woke up with a head full of songs

Am

I spent the whole day

C G C G

I wrote 'em down but it's a shame

Am

Tonight I'll burn the lyrics

C G C G

'Cause every chorus was your name

G C G

Break this tired old routine

G C G

And this time don't make me leave

G C G

I am a breathing time machine

G C G

I'll take you all for a ride

Itulah, chord gitar Laundry Room dinyanyikan The Avett Brothers, serta lirik lagu Laundry Room dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Avett Brothers.

Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna