Chord Gitar Lagu Let Me Know LANY, Lirik Lagu Let Me Know

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Let Me Know dinyanyikan LANY.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Let Me Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.

[Intro]

Dmaj7 Bm7

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7

Blue skylights of the night, it's the morning

Bm7

I can't get through to you

Dmaj7

I wish that a storm would come to life and tell the story

Bm7

'Cause no one knows where I missed my move

[Pre-Chorus]

G

How am I supposed to move on if

Em

You don't even know what's really wrong? But

[Chorus]

Dmaj7

Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it

Bm7

Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind

Em7

I can't promise you that I'll be waiting

A

But for you, I'll leave anything behind

[Verse 2]

Dmaj7 Dmaj7

Back and forth, cigarettes and fast-talking

Bm7

I feel you slip away

Dmaj7

I can't understand the reasons why you say you're leaving

Bm7

'Cause you were so in love with me yesterday

[Pre-Chorus]

G

How am I supposed to move on if

Em

You don't even know what's really wrong? But

[Chorus]

Dmaj7

Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it

Bm7

Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind

Em7

I can't promise you that I'll be waiting

A

But for you, I'll leave anything behind

Dmaj7

Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it

Bm7

Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind

Em7

I can't promise you that I'll be waiting

A

But for you, I'll leave anything behind

Dmaj7 Bm7 Em7 A

[Chorus]

Dmaj7

Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it

Bm7

Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind

Em7

I can't promise you that I'll be waiting

A

But for you, I'll leave anything behind

Dmaj7

Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it

Bm7

Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind

Em7

I can't promise you that I'll be waiting

A

But for you, I'll leave anything behind

[Outro]

Dmaj7 Bm7 Em7 A

I still love, I still love, I still love

Dmaj7 Bm7

I still love, I still love you, mhm

Em7 A

I still love, I still love you, mhm

Dmaj7 Bm7

I still love you, I still love you

Em7 A

I still love you, I still love you

Dmaj7 Bm7 Em7 A

Itulah, chord gitar Let Me Know dinyanyikan LANY, serta lirik lagu Let Me Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )