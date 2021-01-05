Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Let Me Know LANY, Lirik Lagu Let Me Know
Simak, chord gitar Let Me Know dinyanyikan LANY. Termasuk, lirik lagu Let Me Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Let Me Know dinyanyikan LANY.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Let Me Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.
[Intro]
Dmaj7 Bm7
[Verse 1]
Dmaj7
Blue skylights of the night, it's the morning
Bm7
I can't get through to you
Dmaj7
I wish that a storm would come to life and tell the story
Bm7
'Cause no one knows where I missed my move
[Pre-Chorus]
G
How am I supposed to move on if
Em
You don't even know what's really wrong? But
[Chorus]
Dmaj7
Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it
Bm7
Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind
Em7
I can't promise you that I'll be waiting
A
But for you, I'll leave anything behind
[Verse 2]
Dmaj7 Dmaj7
Back and forth, cigarettes and fast-talking
Bm7
I feel you slip away
Dmaj7
I can't understand the reasons why you say you're leaving
Bm7
'Cause you were so in love with me yesterday
[Pre-Chorus]
G
How am I supposed to move on if
Em
You don't even know what's really wrong? But
[Chorus]
Dmaj7
Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it
Bm7
Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind
Em7
I can't promise you that I'll be waiting
A
But for you, I'll leave anything behind
Dmaj7
Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it
Bm7
Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind
Em7
I can't promise you that I'll be waiting
A
But for you, I'll leave anything behind
Dmaj7 Bm7 Em7 A
[Chorus]
Dmaj7
Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it
Bm7
Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind
Em7
I can't promise you that I'll be waiting
A
But for you, I'll leave anything behind
Dmaj7
Let me know if there's something I can do to fix it
Bm7
Let me know if you ever change, if you ever change your mind
Em7
I can't promise you that I'll be waiting
A
But for you, I'll leave anything behind
[Outro]
Dmaj7 Bm7 Em7 A
I still love, I still love, I still love
Dmaj7 Bm7
I still love, I still love you, mhm
Em7 A
I still love, I still love you, mhm
Dmaj7 Bm7
I still love you, I still love you
Em7 A
I still love you, I still love you
Dmaj7 Bm7 Em7 A
Itulah, chord gitar Let Me Know dinyanyikan LANY, serta lirik lagu Let Me Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
