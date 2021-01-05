Chord Gitar Lagu Umbrella Rihanna ft Jay-Z, Lirik Lagu Umbrella 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Umbrella dinyanyikan Rihanna ft Jay-Z.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Umbrella dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rihanna ft Jay-Z.

[Verse 1]

F C

You have my heart, and we'll never be worlds apart

E Am

Maybe in magazines, but you'll still be my star

F C

Baby, ‘cause in the dark, you can't see shiny cars

E

And that's when you need me there

Am

With you I'll always share

F

Because



[Chorus]



When the sun shines

C

We’ll shine together

G

Told you I'll be here forever

Am

Said I'll always be your friend

F

Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end

C

Now that it's raining more than ever

G

Know that we still have each other

Am

You can stand under my umbrella

F

You can stand under my umbrella



[Interlude]

C

(Ella ella eh eh eh)

E

Under my umbrella

Am

(ella ella eh eh eh)

F

Under my umbrella

C

(ella ella eh eh eh)

E

Under my umbrella

Am

(ella ella eh eh eh eh eh eh)



[Verse 2]

F C

These fancy things, will never come in between

E Am

You're part of my entity, here for infinity

F

When the war has took it's part

C

When the world has dealt it's cards

E Am

If the hand is hard, together we'll mend your heart

F

Because

[Chorus]



When the sun shines

C

We’ll shine together

G

Told you I'll be here forever

Am

Said I'll always be your friend

F

Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end

C

Now that it's raining more than ever

G

Know that we still have each other

Am

You can stand under my umbrella

F

You can stand under my umbrella



[Interlude]

C

(Ella ella eh eh eh)

E

Under my umbrella

Am

(ella ella eh eh eh)

F

Under my umbrella

C

(ella ella eh eh eh)

E

Under my umbrella

Am

(ella ella eh eh eh eh eh eh)



[Bridge]

A#

You can run into my arms

F

It's okay don't be alarmed

C

(Come into me)



(There's no distance in between our love)

A# F

So gonna let the rain pour

E

I'll be all you need and more

F

Because

Itulah, chord gitar Umbrella dinyanyikan Rihanna ft Jay-Z, serta lirik lagu Umbrella dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rihanna ft Jay-Z.