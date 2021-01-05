Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Umbrella Rihanna ft Jay-Z, Lirik Lagu Umbrella
Chord gitar Umbrella dinyanyikan Rihanna ft Jay-Z, serta lirik lagu Umbrella dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rihanna ft Jay-Z
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Umbrella dinyanyikan Rihanna ft Jay-Z.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Umbrella dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rihanna ft Jay-Z.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Verse 1]
F C
You have my heart, and we'll never be worlds apart
E Am
Maybe in magazines, but you'll still be my star
F C
Baby, ‘cause in the dark, you can't see shiny cars
E
And that's when you need me there
Am
With you I'll always share
F
Because
[Chorus]
When the sun shines
C
We’ll shine together
G
Told you I'll be here forever
Am
Said I'll always be your friend
F
Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end
C
Now that it's raining more than ever
G
Know that we still have each other
Am
You can stand under my umbrella
F
You can stand under my umbrella
[Interlude]
C
(Ella ella eh eh eh)
E
Under my umbrella
Am
(ella ella eh eh eh)
F
Under my umbrella
C
(ella ella eh eh eh)
E
Under my umbrella
Am
(ella ella eh eh eh eh eh eh)
[Verse 2]
F C
These fancy things, will never come in between
E Am
You're part of my entity, here for infinity
F
When the war has took it's part
C
When the world has dealt it's cards
E Am
If the hand is hard, together we'll mend your heart
F
Because
[Chorus]
When the sun shines
C
We’ll shine together
G
Told you I'll be here forever
Am
Said I'll always be your friend
F
Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end
C
Now that it's raining more than ever
G
Know that we still have each other
Am
You can stand under my umbrella
F
You can stand under my umbrella
[Interlude]
C
(Ella ella eh eh eh)
E
Under my umbrella
Am
(ella ella eh eh eh)
F
Under my umbrella
C
(ella ella eh eh eh)
E
Under my umbrella
Am
(ella ella eh eh eh eh eh eh)
[Bridge]
A#
You can run into my arms
F
It's okay don't be alarmed
C
(Come into me)
(There's no distance in between our love)
A# F
So gonna let the rain pour
E
I'll be all you need and more
F
Because
Itulah, chord gitar Umbrella dinyanyikan Rihanna ft Jay-Z, serta lirik lagu Umbrella dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rihanna ft Jay-Z. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Gitar Lagu Umbrella
Chord Gitar Umbrella
Chord Umbrella
Umbrella Rihanna
Rihanna ft Jay-Z
Chord Gitar Rihanna
Chord Rihanna
Lagu Rihanna
Lirik Lagu Umbrella
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Love Is Gone SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, Lirik Lagu Love Is Gone
|Chord Gitar Lagu Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari Ft Prinsa Mandagie
|Chord Gitar Lagu Vagabond Caamp, Lirik Lagu Vagabond
|Chord LDR Layang Dungo Restu Happy Asmara, Lirik LDR
|Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki ST12, Lirik Lagu Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki