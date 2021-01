Chord Gitar Lagu Golden Harry Styles, Lirik Lagu Golden

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Golden dinyanyikan Harry Styles.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Golden dalam kunci gitar atau chord Harry Styles.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

C

D Bm

Hey!

C Em D Bm

[Verse 1]

C Em D

Golden, golden, golden as I open my eyes

Bm C

Hold it, focus, hoping, take me back to the light

Em

I know you were way too bright for me

D Bm C

I'm hopeless, broken, so you wait for me in the sky

Em D

Brown my skin just right

D

You're so golden

[Chorus]

C Em D

You're so golden

I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared

Bm

Because hearts get broken

[Verse 2]

C

I don't want to be alone

Em D

I don't want to be alone when it ends

Don't wanna let you know

I don't want to be alone

Bm C

But I can feel it take a hold (I can feel it take a hold)

I can feel you take control (I can feel you take control)

Em D

Of who I am, and all I've ever known

Lovin' you's the antidote

D

Golden

[Chorus]

C Em D

You're so golden

I don't want to be alone

Bm C

You're so golden

Em D

You're so golden

I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared

Bm

Because hearts get broken

[Bridge]

C

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

C Em

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

D

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

D Bm

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

C

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

C Em

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

D

(Golden, golden, golden, golden)

D

I know that you're scared because I'm so open

[Chorus]

C Em D

You're so golden

I don't want to be alone

Bm C

You're so golden

You're so golden

Em D

You're so golden

I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared

Bm

Because hearts get broken

[Outro]

C Em

D

Itulah, chord gitar Golden dinyanyikan Harry Styles, serta lirik lagu Golden dalam kunci gitar atau chord Harry Styles. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )