Chord Gitar Lagu Mandy Westlife, Lirik Lagu Mandy

[Verse]

A Amaj7

I remember all my life

A Amaj7

Raining down as cold as ice

Bm

Shadows of a man

Bm7

Face through a window

G

Crying in the night

E

The night goes into

A Amaj7

Morning, just another day

A Amaj7

Happy people pass my way



Bm

Looking in their eyes

Bm7

I see a memory

G

I never realized

E

How happy you made me



[Chorus]

A

Oh, Mandy

F#m E

Well you came and you gave without taking

Bm7

But I sent you away

A

Oh, Mandy



[Verse]

F#m E

Well you kissed me and stopped me from shaking

Bm7 A

And I need you today, oh Mandy

A Amaj7

I'm standing on the edge of time

A Amaj7

I walked away when love was mine

Bm

Caught up in a world

Bm7

Of uphill climbing

G

Tears are in my eyes

E

And nothing is rhyming



[Chorus]

A

Oh, Mandy

F#m E

Well you came and you gave without taking

Bm7

But I sent you away

A

Oh, Mandy

F#m E

Well you kissed me and stopped me from shaking

Bm7 F#m

And I need you today, oh Mandy



[Instrumental]

F#m E F#m Bm E



[Pre-Chorus]

Bm Bm7

Yesterday's a dream, I face the morning

G E E7

Crying on a breeze, the pain is dawning (calling)



[Chorus]

A

Oh, Mandy

F#m E

Well you came and you gave without taking

Bm7

But I sent you away

A

Oh, Mandy



F#m E

Well you kissed me and stopped me from shaking

Bm7

And I need you today

B

Oh, Mandy

G#m F#

Well you came and you gave without taking

C#m

But I sent you away

B

Oh, Mandy

G#m F#

Well you kissed me and stopped me from shaking

B

And I need you......

B G#m E F#

Oh Mandy won't you listen to what I've got to say Oh Mandy don't you let me throw it all away

B G#m E F#

Oh Mandy won't you listen to what I've got to say

And I need you today

B

Oh Mandy

