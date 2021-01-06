Chord Gitar Lagu Radioactive Imagine Dragons, Lirik Lagu Radioactive

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Radioactive dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Radioactive dalam kunci gitar atau chord Imagine Dragons.

[Intro]

Am C G D 4x

[Verse 1]

Am C G

I'm waking up to ash and dust

D Am

I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust

C G

I'm breathing in the chemicals

Am C G D

I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus

Am C G

This is it, the apocalypse

D

Whoa

[Chorus]

Am C

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones

G D

Enough to make my systems blow

Am C

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

G D

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

[Verse 2]

Am C G

I raise my flags, don my clothes

D Am

It's a revolution, I suppose

C G

We're painted red to fit right in

Am

Whoa

Am C G D

I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus

C G

This is it, the apocalypse

D

Whoa

[Chorus]

Am C

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones

G D

Enough to make my systems blow

Am C

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

G D

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

[Bridge]

All systems go, sun hasn't died

Deep in my bones, straight from inside

[Chorus]

Am C

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones

G D

Enough to make my systems blow

Am C

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

G D

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Itulah, chord gitar Radioactive dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons, serta lirik lagu Radioactive dalam kunci gitar atau chord Imagine Dragons.