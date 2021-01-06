Chord Gitar Lagu Radioactive Imagine Dragons, Lirik Lagu Radioactive

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Radioactive Imagine Dragons
chord gitar Radioactive dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons
chord gitar Radioactive dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons.
lirik lagu Radioactive dalam kunci gitar atau chord Imagine Dragons.
[Intro]
Am C G D 4x
[Verse 1]
Am C G
I'm waking up to ash and dust
D Am
I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust
C G
I'm breathing in the chemicals
Am C G D
I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
Am C G
This is it, the apocalypse
D
Whoa
[Chorus]
Am C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
[Verse 2]
Am C G
I raise my flags, don my clothes
D Am
It's a revolution, I suppose
C G
We're painted red to fit right in
Am
Whoa
Am C G D
I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
C G
This is it, the apocalypse
D
Whoa
[Chorus]
Am C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
[Bridge]
All systems go, sun hasn't died
Deep in my bones, straight from inside
[Chorus]
Am C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
