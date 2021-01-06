Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes

Chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes
youtube.com
Chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Verse 1]
Dm F
You must think that I'm stupid
C Gm
You must think that I'm a fool
Dm F
You must think that I'm new to this
C Gm
But I have seen this all before

[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
I'm never gonna let you close to me
F
Even though you mean the most to me
C Gm
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
Dm
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
F
Even when I mean the most to you
C Gm
In case you go and leave me in the dirt

[Refrain]
Dm F
Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
C Gm
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
Dm F
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
C Gm
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

[Chorus]
Dm F
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
C Gm
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

[Verse 2]
Dm F
I know you're thinking I'm heartless
C Gm
I know you're thinking I'm cold
Dm F
I'm just protecting my innocence
C Gm
I'm just protecting my soul

[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
I'm never gonna let you close to me
F
Even though you mean the most to me
C Gm
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
Dm
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
F
Even when I mean the most to you
C Gm
In case you go and leave me in the dirt

[Refrain]
Dm F
Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
C Gm
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
Dm F
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
C Gm
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

[Chorus]
Dm F
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
C Gm
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Dm F
No way that you'll see me cry (No way that you'll see me cry)
C Gm
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Dm F
No, no, no, no, no (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
C Gm
No, no, no, no, no, no, no (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Dm F
(No way that you'll see me cry)
C Gm
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

[Outro]
Dm F
Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
C Gm
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
Dm F
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
C Gm
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
N.C.
I'm way too good at goodbyes

Itulah, chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Tags
chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes
chord Too Good At Goodbyes
Too Good At Goodbyes chord
Too Good At Goodbyes
chord Sam Smith
Sam Smith chord
chord gitar Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Kecelakaan Maut yang Akibatkan Chacha Sherly Meninggal Dunia di Tol Semarang Solo
Video Detik-detik Kecelakaan Maut yang Akibatkan Chacha Sherly Meninggal Dunia di Tol Semarang Solo
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan