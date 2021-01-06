Chord Gitar Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith.

[Verse 1]

Dm F

You must think that I'm stupid

C Gm

You must think that I'm a fool

Dm F

You must think that I'm new to this

C Gm

But I have seen this all before

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

I'm never gonna let you close to me

F

Even though you mean the most to me

C Gm

'Cause every time I open up, it hurts

Dm

So I'm never gonna get too close to you

F

Even when I mean the most to you

C Gm

In case you go and leave me in the dirt

[Refrain]

Dm F

Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry

C Gm

And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry

Dm F

And every time you walk out, the less I love you

C Gm

Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

[Chorus]

Dm F

I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

C Gm

I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

[Verse 2]

Dm F

I know you're thinking I'm heartless

C Gm

I know you're thinking I'm cold

Dm F

I'm just protecting my innocence

C Gm

I'm just protecting my soul

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

I'm never gonna let you close to me

F

Even though you mean the most to me

C Gm

'Cause every time I open up, it hurts

Dm

So I'm never gonna get too close to you

F

Even when I mean the most to you

C Gm

In case you go and leave me in the dirt

[Refrain]

Dm F

Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry

C Gm

And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry

Dm F

And every time you walk out, the less I love you

C Gm

Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

[Chorus]

Dm F

I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

C Gm

I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

Dm F

No way that you'll see me cry (No way that you'll see me cry)

C Gm

I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

Dm F

No, no, no, no, no (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

C Gm

No, no, no, no, no, no, no (I'm way too good at goodbyes)

Dm F

(No way that you'll see me cry)

C Gm

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

[Outro]

Dm F

Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry

C Gm

And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry

Dm F

And every time you walk out, the less I love you

C Gm

Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

N.C.

I'm way too good at goodbyes

Itulah, chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )