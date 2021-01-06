Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes
Chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Verse 1]
Dm F
You must think that I'm stupid
C Gm
You must think that I'm a fool
Dm F
You must think that I'm new to this
C Gm
But I have seen this all before
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
I'm never gonna let you close to me
F
Even though you mean the most to me
C Gm
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
Dm
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
F
Even when I mean the most to you
C Gm
In case you go and leave me in the dirt
[Refrain]
Dm F
Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
C Gm
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
Dm F
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
C Gm
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
[Chorus]
Dm F
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
C Gm
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
[Verse 2]
Dm F
I know you're thinking I'm heartless
C Gm
I know you're thinking I'm cold
Dm F
I'm just protecting my innocence
C Gm
I'm just protecting my soul
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
I'm never gonna let you close to me
F
Even though you mean the most to me
C Gm
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
Dm
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
F
Even when I mean the most to you
C Gm
In case you go and leave me in the dirt
[Refrain]
Dm F
Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
C Gm
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
Dm F
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
C Gm
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
[Chorus]
Dm F
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
C Gm
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Dm F
No way that you'll see me cry (No way that you'll see me cry)
C Gm
I'm way too good at goodbyes (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Dm F
No, no, no, no, no (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
C Gm
No, no, no, no, no, no, no (I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Dm F
(No way that you'll see me cry)
C Gm
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
[Outro]
Dm F
Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
C Gm
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
Dm F
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
C Gm
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
N.C.
I'm way too good at goodbyes
Itulah, chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Too Good At Goodbyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sam Smith. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar Too Good At Goodbyes
chord Too Good At Goodbyes
Too Good At Goodbyes chord
Too Good At Goodbyes
chord Sam Smith
Sam Smith chord
chord gitar Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu 21 Guns Green Day, Lirik Lagu 21 Guns
|Chord Gitar Lagu Golden Harry Styles, Lirik Lagu Golden
|Chord Gitar Lagu Radioactive Imagine Dragons, Lirik Lagu Radioactive
|Chord Gitar You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason
|Chord Gitar Lagu Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti Anneth