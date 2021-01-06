Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu You Broke Me First Tate McRae, Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First
Chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae, serta lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae.
Termasuk, lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Intro]
C#m A
E B
You broke me first
[Verse 1]
C#m A
Maybe you don't like talking too much about yourself
E
But you should have told me
B
That you were thinking 'bout someone else
C#m
You're drunk at a party
A
Or maybe it's just that your car broke down
E
Or your phone's been off for a couple of months
B
So you're calling me now
[Pre-Chorus]
C#m A
I know you, you're like this
E B
When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it
C#m A
And like me, I did
E B
But I ran out of every reason
[Chorus]
C#m A
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
E B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
C#m A
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
E B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
C#m A
When you broke me first
E B
You broke me first
[Verse 2]
C#m A
Took a while, was in denial when I first heard
E
That you moved on quicker than I could've ever
B
You know that hurt
C#m
Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone
A
Just to see your name
E B
But now that it's there, I don't really know what to say
[Pre-Chorus]
C#m A
I know you, you're like this
E B
When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it
C#m A
And like me, I did
E B
But I ran out of every reason
[Chorus]
C#m A
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
E B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
C#m A
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
E B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
C#m A
When you broke me first
E B
You broke me first
[Bridge]
C#m A
What did you think would happen?
E B
What did you think would happen?
C#m A
I'll never let you have it
E B
What did you think would happen?
[Chorus]
C#m A
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
E B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
C#m A
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
E B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
C#m A
When you broke me first (You broke me first)
E B
You broke me first, ooh oh
Itulah, chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae, serta lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar You Broke Me First
chord You Broke Me First
You Broke Me First chord
You Broke Me First
chord Tate McRae
Tate McRae chord
chord gitar Tate McRae
Tate McRae
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Too Good At Goodbyes
|Chord Gitar Lagu 21 Guns Green Day, Lirik Lagu 21 Guns
|Chord Gitar Lagu Golden Harry Styles, Lirik Lagu Golden
|Chord Gitar Lagu Radioactive Imagine Dragons, Lirik Lagu Radioactive
|Chord Gitar You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason