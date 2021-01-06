Chord Gitar Lagu You Broke Me First Tate McRae, Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu You Broke Me First Tate McRae

Chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae, serta lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae

Chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae 

Simak, chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae.

Termasuk, lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae.

[Intro]
C#m A
E B
You broke me first

[Verse 1]
C#m A
Maybe you don't like talking too much about yourself
E
But you should have told me
B
That you were thinking 'bout someone else
C#m
You're drunk at a party
A
Or maybe it's just that your car broke down
E
Or your phone's been off for a couple of months
B
So you're calling me now

[Pre-Chorus]
C#m A
I know you, you're like this
E B
When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it
C#m A
And like me, I did
E B
But I ran out of every reason

[Chorus]
C#m A
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
E B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
C#m A
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
E B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
C#m A
When you broke me first
E B
You broke me first

[Verse 2]
C#m A
Took a while, was in denial when I first heard
E
That you moved on quicker than I could've ever
B
You know that hurt
C#m
Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone
A
Just to see your name
E B
But now that it's there, I don't really know what to say

[Pre-Chorus]
C#m A
I know you, you're like this
E B
When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it
C#m A
And like me, I did
E B
But I ran out of every reason

[Chorus]
C#m A
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
E B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
C#m A
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
E B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
C#m A
When you broke me first
E B
You broke me first

[Bridge]
C#m A
What did you think would happen?
E B
What did you think would happen?
C#m A
I'll never let you have it
E B
What did you think would happen?

[Chorus]

C#m A
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
E B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
C#m A
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
E B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
C#m A
When you broke me first (You broke me first)
E B
You broke me first, ooh oh

Itulah, chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae, serta lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

