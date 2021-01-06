Chord Gitar Lagu You Broke Me First Tate McRae, Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae.

Termasuk, lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae.

[Intro]

C#m A

E B

You broke me first

[Verse 1]

C#m A

Maybe you don't like talking too much about yourself

E

But you should have told me

B

That you were thinking 'bout someone else

C#m

You're drunk at a party

A

Or maybe it's just that your car broke down

E

Or your phone's been off for a couple of months

B

So you're calling me now

[Pre-Chorus]

C#m A

I know you, you're like this

E B

When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it

C#m A

And like me, I did

E B

But I ran out of every reason

[Chorus]

C#m A

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

E B

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

C#m A

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

E B

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

C#m A

When you broke me first

E B

You broke me first

[Verse 2]

C#m A

Took a while, was in denial when I first heard

E

That you moved on quicker than I could've ever

B

You know that hurt

C#m

Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone

A

Just to see your name

E B

But now that it's there, I don't really know what to say

[Pre-Chorus]

C#m A

I know you, you're like this

E B

When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it

C#m A

And like me, I did

E B

But I ran out of every reason

[Chorus]

C#m A

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

E B

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

C#m A

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

E B

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

C#m A

When you broke me first

E B

You broke me first

[Bridge]

C#m A

What did you think would happen?

E B

What did you think would happen?

C#m A

I'll never let you have it

E B

What did you think would happen?

[Chorus]

C#m A

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

E B

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

C#m A

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

E B

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

C#m A

When you broke me first (You broke me first)

E B

You broke me first, ooh oh

Itulah, chord gitar You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae, serta lirik lagu You Broke Me First dalam kunci gitar atau chord Tate McRae. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )