Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 Willow Taylor Swift, Streaming MP3 Willow
Download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Willow.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Willow.
Berikut, lirik lagu Willow MP3 dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.
I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface but you cut through like a knife
And if it was open/shut case
I never would’ve known from that look on your face
Lose in your current like priceless wine
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
Head on the pillow I could feel you sneaking in
As if you were a mythical thing
Like you were a trophy or a champion ring
And there was one prize I’d cheat to win
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
Life is a willow and it bent right to your wind
They count me out time and time again
Life is a willow and it bent right to your wind
But I come back stronger than a 90’s trend
Wait for the signal and I’ll meet you after dark
Show me the places where the others gave you scars
And if it was open-shut case
I guees I should’ve known from the look on your face
Every bait and switch was a work of art
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
Hey, that's my man
That's my man
Yeah, that's my man
Baby, every bait and switch was a work of art
That's my man
Hey, that's my man
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Itulah, download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Willow. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
