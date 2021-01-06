Download Lagu MP3 Willow Taylor Swift, Streaming MP3 Willow

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Willow.

Berikut, lirik lagu Willow MP3 dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface but you cut through like a knife

And if it was open/shut case

I never would’ve known from that look on your face

Lose in your current like priceless wine

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow I could feel you sneaking in

As if you were a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

And there was one prize I’d cheat to win

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

Life is a willow and it bent right to your wind

They count me out time and time again

Life is a willow and it bent right to your wind

But I come back stronger than a 90’s trend

Wait for the signal and I’ll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

And if it was open-shut case

I guees I should’ve known from the look on your face

Every bait and switch was a work of art

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

Hey, that's my man

That's my man

Yeah, that's my man

Baby, every bait and switch was a work of art

That's my man

Hey, that's my man

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Link streaming Willow

Itulah, download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Willow. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )