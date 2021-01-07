Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely Olivia O'Brien, Lirik Lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely
chord gitar Better Than Feeling Lonely dinyanyikan Olivia O'Brien, lirik lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely dalam kunci gitar atau chord Olivia O'Brien.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Better Than Feeling Lonely dinyanyikan Olivia O'Brien.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely dalam kunci gitar atau chord Olivia O'Brien.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Intro]
F A Dm Bbm
[Verse 1]
F
Hate to say it's true
A
but I can't get you off my mind
Dm
Thinkin' 'bout you [?] how
Bbm
it feels when it's all mine
F
I know all you're gonna do
A
is sit and waste my time
Dm
And every word you say to me
Bbm
is probably a lie
[Chorus]
F
So look me in the eyes
Tell me that you want me
A
Tell me pretty lies
Tell me i'm the only
Dm
Even if you don't mean it
A touch of you is holy
Bbm
Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely
[Post-Chorus]
F
Better than feeling lonely
A
Better than feeling lonely
Dm
Better than feeling
Bbm
Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely
[Interlude]
F A Dm Bbm
(Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely)
[Verse 2]
F
Wish that I could be someone
A
who does everything right
Dm
But that just seems so boring
Bbm
I would rather chase the highs
F
I got some stories I sitll need to write
A
And I don't get [?} that shit fucks up my life
Dm
So call me a psycho and maybe I'll [?]
Bbm
But I [?]
[Chorus]
F
So look me in the eyes
Tell me that you want me
A
Tell me pretty lies
Tell me i'm the only
Dm
Even if you don't mean it
A touch of you is holy
Bbm
Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely
[Post-Chorus]
F
Better than feeling lonely
A
Better than feeling lonely
Dm
Better than feeling
Bbm
Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely
[Bridge]
F
Write [?]
A
then never even get to love you
Dm Bbm
I don't care if I get hurt, I'm fine
F A
I don't get to choose the way I feel
It's just the truth
Dm Bbm
And I don't care if I get hurt, I'm fine
[Chorus]
F
So look me in the eyes
Tell me that you want me
A
Tell me pretty lies
Tell me i'm the only
Dm
Even if you don't mean it
A touch of you is holy
Bbm
Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely
[Post-Chorus]
F
Better than feeling lonely
A
Better than feeling lonely
Dm
Better than feeling
Bbm
Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely
[Outro]
F A Dm Bbm
(Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely)
Itulah, chord gitar Better Than Feeling Lonely dinyanyikan Olivia O'Brien, serta lirik lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely dalam kunci gitar atau chord Olivia O'Brien.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely
Chord Gitar Better Than Feeling Lonely
Chord Better Than Feeling Lonely
Chord Gitar Olivia OBrien
Lagu Olivia OBrien
Chord Olivia OBrien
Lirik Lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Like I Need U Keshi, Lirik Lagu Like I Need U
|Chord Gitar Lagu Taruh Nadin Amizah, Lirik Lagu Taruh
|Chord Gitar Lagu Obsessed Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu Obsessed
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sesuatu Di Jogja Adhitia Sofyan, Lirik Lagu Sesuatu Di Jogja
|Chord Gitar Lagu Mandy Westlife, Lirik Lagu Mandy