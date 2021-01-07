Chord Gitar Lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely Olivia O'Brien, Lirik Lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Better Than Feeling Lonely dinyanyikan Olivia O'Brien.

lirik lagu Better Than Feeling Lonely dalam kunci gitar atau chord Olivia O'Brien.

[Intro]

F A Dm Bbm



[Verse 1]

F

Hate to say it's true

A

but I can't get you off my mind

Dm

Thinkin' 'bout you [?] how

Bbm

it feels when it's all mine



F

I know all you're gonna do

A

is sit and waste my time

Dm

And every word you say to me

Bbm

is probably a lie



[Chorus]

F

So look me in the eyes



Tell me that you want me

A

Tell me pretty lies



Tell me i'm the only

Dm

Even if you don't mean it



A touch of you is holy

Bbm

Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely



[Post-Chorus]

F

Better than feeling lonely

A

Better than feeling lonely

Dm

Better than feeling

Bbm

Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely



[Interlude]

F A Dm Bbm

(Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely)



[Verse 2]

F

Wish that I could be someone

A

who does everything right

Dm

But that just seems so boring

Bbm

I would rather chase the highs



F

I got some stories I sitll need to write

A

And I don't get [?} that shit fucks up my life

Dm

So call me a psycho and maybe I'll [?]

Bbm

But I [?]



[Chorus]

F

So look me in the eyes



Tell me that you want me

A

Tell me pretty lies



Tell me i'm the only

Dm

Even if you don't mean it



A touch of you is holy

Bbm

Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely



[Post-Chorus]

F

Better than feeling lonely

A

Better than feeling lonely

Dm

Better than feeling

Bbm

Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely



[Bridge]

F

Write [?]

A

then never even get to love you

Dm Bbm

I don't care if I get hurt, I'm fine

F A

I don't get to choose the way I feel



It's just the truth

Dm Bbm

And I don't care if I get hurt, I'm fine



[Chorus]

F

So look me in the eyes



Tell me that you want me

A

Tell me pretty lies



Tell me i'm the only

Dm

Even if you don't mean it



A touch of you is holy

Bbm

Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely



[Post-Chorus]

F

Better than feeling lonely

A

Better than feeling lonely

Dm

Better than feeling

Bbm

Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely



[Outro]

F A Dm Bbm

(Maybe fake love is better than feeling lonely)

