Chord Gitar Lagu Born Again Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Born Again

[Intro]

D F#m



[Verse 1]

D

Coming in this world fully naked

F#m

Feeling brand new so I'm your baby

E

Never felt this safe, in a foreign place

D

I used to feel so hollow, shallow, vacant

F#m

When you're 'round you closin' all these spaces

E

All the things we made



Finally erased



[Pre-Chorus]

D

So bad it should be forbidden

F#m

So good, so deep, I feel it



[Chorus]

D F#m

Your love is like a higher power ooh

E F#m E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

D F#m

Cause every time you love me harder ooh

E F#m E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again



[Verse 2]

D

Roses for the dead and I want danger

F#m

Feeling so alive because I crave ya'

E

Passion, pleasure, pain



It all feels the same

D

Hotter than the sun no need to save me

F#m

Got me on my knees so come and pray with me

E

Flooding like a rain



Feel like forty days



[Pre-Chorus]

D

So bad it should be forbidden

F#m

So good, so deep, I feel it



[Chorus]

D F#m

Your love is like a higher power ooh

E F#m E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

D F#m

Cause every time you love me harder ooh

E F#m E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again



[Post Chorus]

E Bm A D

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

I'm born again, again

A E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

F#m E

I'm born again, again



[Bridge]

D

Never, never leave

A

I finally believe

E D

Cause I give all my faith in



[Chorus]

D F#m

Your love is like a higher power ooh

E F#m E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

D F#m

Cause every time you love me harder ooh

E F#m E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again



[Outro]

D A

Every time, every time that I call I feel awakened

E F#m A

When you dive in the tides of the ocean I feel heaven

D A

It's like the first time, first time when you loved me naked

E

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again again

