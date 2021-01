Chord Gitar Lagu Crazier Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Crazier

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Crazier dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

chord gitar Crazier dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

[Intro]

C G Am F (F)



[Verse 1]

C G

I'd never gone with the wind

Dm

Just let it flow

F (G) C

Let it take me where it wants to go

G Dm

Till you open the door there's so much more

F

I've never seen it before

G Am F

I was trying to fly but I couldn't find wings

G Am F

But you came along and you changed everything



[Chorus]

C G

You lift my feet off the ground

Am

You spin me around

F

You make me crazier, crazier

C G

Feels like I'm falling and I

Am

I'm lost in your eyes

F (F)

You make me crazier, crazier, crazier



[Verse]

C G

I watched from a distance as you

Dm

Made life your own

F (G) C

Every sky was your own kind of blue

G Dm

And I wanted to know how that would feel

F

And you made it so real

G Am F

You showed me something that I couldn't see

G Am F

You opened my eyes and you made me believe



[Chorus]

C G

You lift my feet off the ground

Am

You spin me around

F

You make me crazier, crazier

C G

Feels like I'm falling and I

Am

I'm lost in your eyes

F (F)

You make me crazier, crazier, crazier



[Interlude]

C G F (F)



[Bridge]

G Am F

Baby you showed me what living is for

G Am F

I don't want to hide anymore



[Chorus]

C G

You lift my feet off the ground

Am

You spin me around

F

You make me crazier, crazier

C G

Feels like I'm falling and I

Am

I'm lost in your eyes

F

You make me crazier, crazier, crazier

F

Crazier, crazier

