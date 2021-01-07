Chord Gitar Lagu Evergreen Westlife, Lirik Lagu Evergreen

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife.

[Verse 1]

C G Dm F G

Eyes, Like a sunrise, Like a rainfall down my soul

C G

And I wonder, I wonder why you look at me like that

F C

What you're thinking, What's behind

G

Don't tell me

Dm C F

But it feels like love

[Chorus]

C

I'm gonna take this moment

G

And make it last forever

F

I'm gonna give my heart away

G

And pray we'll stay together

C

Cause you're the one good reason

G

You're the only girl that I need

Dm F Dm C

Cause you're more beautiful than I have ever seen

Dm

I'm gonna take this night

F C

And make it Evergreen



[Verse 2]

C G Dm F G

Touch, Like a angel, Like velvet to my skin

C G

And I wonder, Wonder why you wanna stay the night

F C

What you're dreaming, What's behind

G

Don't tell me

Dm C F

But it feels like love



[Chorus]

C

I'm gonna take this moment

G

And make it last forever

F

I'm gonna give my heart away

G

And pray we'll stay together

C

Cause you're the one good reason

G

You're the only girl that I need

Dm F Dm C

Cause you're more beautiful than I have ever seen

Dm

I'm gonna take this night

F C

And make it Evergreen

