Chord Gitar Lagu Evergreen Westlife, Lirik Lagu Evergreen

Simak, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife. Termasuk, lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Evergreen Westlife, Lirik Lagu Evergreen
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife. Termasuk, lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife.

[Verse 1]
C G Dm F G
Eyes, Like a sunrise, Like a rainfall down my soul
C G
And I wonder, I wonder why you look at me like that
F C
What you're thinking, What's behind
G
Don't tell me
Dm C F
But it feels like love

[Chorus]
C
I'm gonna take this moment
G
And make it last forever
F
I'm gonna give my heart away
G
And pray we'll stay together
C
Cause you're the one good reason
G
You're the only girl that I need
Dm F Dm C
Cause you're more beautiful than I have ever seen
Dm
I'm gonna take this night
F C
And make it Evergreen

[Verse 2]
C G Dm F G
Touch, Like a angel, Like velvet to my skin
C G
And I wonder, Wonder why you wanna stay the night
F C
What you're dreaming, What's behind
G
Don't tell me
Dm C F
But it feels like love

[Chorus]
C
I'm gonna take this moment
G
And make it last forever
F
I'm gonna give my heart away
G
And pray we'll stay together
C
Cause you're the one good reason
G
You're the only girl that I need
Dm F Dm C
Cause you're more beautiful than I have ever seen
Dm
I'm gonna take this night
F C
And make it Evergreen

Itulah, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife, serta lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
