Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Evergreen Westlife, Lirik Lagu Evergreen
Simak, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife. Termasuk, lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Verse 1]
C G Dm F G
Eyes, Like a sunrise, Like a rainfall down my soul
C G
And I wonder, I wonder why you look at me like that
F C
What you're thinking, What's behind
G
Don't tell me
Dm C F
But it feels like love
[Chorus]
C
I'm gonna take this moment
G
And make it last forever
F
I'm gonna give my heart away
G
And pray we'll stay together
C
Cause you're the one good reason
G
You're the only girl that I need
Dm F Dm C
Cause you're more beautiful than I have ever seen
Dm
I'm gonna take this night
F C
And make it Evergreen
[Verse 2]
C G Dm F G
Touch, Like a angel, Like velvet to my skin
C G
And I wonder, Wonder why you wanna stay the night
F C
What you're dreaming, What's behind
G
Don't tell me
Dm C F
But it feels like love
[Chorus]
C
I'm gonna take this moment
G
And make it last forever
F
I'm gonna give my heart away
G
And pray we'll stay together
C
Cause you're the one good reason
G
You're the only girl that I need
Dm F Dm C
Cause you're more beautiful than I have ever seen
Dm
I'm gonna take this night
F C
And make it Evergreen
Itulah, chord gitar Evergreen dinyanyikan Westlife, serta lirik lagu Evergreen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Westlife.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar Evergreen
chord Evergreen
Evergreen chord
lirik lagu Evergreen
Evergreen
chord Westlife
Westlife chord
chord gitar Westlife
Westlife
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Hitam Putih Juliette dan Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih
|Chord Gitar Shape of You Ed Sheeran dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You
|Chord Gitar Lagu Dua Kunci Fiersa Besari, Lirik Lagu Dua Kunci
|Chord Gitar dan Video Aku Milikmu (Malam Ini) Pongki Barata
|Chord Gitar Lagu Born Again Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Born Again