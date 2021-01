Chord Gitar Lagu F A R A W A Y The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu F A R A W A Y

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar F A R A W A Y dinyanyikan The Japanese House.

lirik lagu F A R A W A Y dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

[Verse 1]

Bmaj7 Em

I wasted all my time

Bm

Waiting for the stars

E

To align

Bm E

To intertwine



[Pre-Chorus]

B E B E

And now you're taking up all of my time

F#m G A

Wherever you are: I'm with you from afar



[Chorus]

D Bm

She makes me wonder why

F#m Gm

She makes me wonder what I'm doing

D Bm F#m

Spending all these seconds away from her

G Gm

The time I'm losing

D Am G Gm

Being far away, I'm lost in space

D E Bm E Bb

Make it go away, all this space between us



[Pre-Chorus]

Taking up all of my time

B E B E

Now, you're taking up all of my time

F#m

Yeah, wherever you are

G A

I'm with you from afar



[Chorus]

D Bm

She makes me wonder why

F#m Gm

She makes me wonder what I'm doing

D Bm F#m

Spending all these seconds away from her

G Gm

The time I'm losing

D Am G Gm

Being far away, I'm lost in space

D E Bm E

Make it go away, all this space between



D Bm

She makes me wonder why

F#m Gm

She makes me wonder what I'm doing

D Bm F#m

Spending all these seconds away from her

G Gm

The time I'm losing

D Am G Gm

Being far away, I'm lost in space

D E Bm E Bb

Make it go away, all this space between us

Itulah, chord gitar F A R A W A Y dinyanyikan The Japanese House, serta lirik lagu F A R A W A Y dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )