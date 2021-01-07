Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Love You Like That Dagny, Lirik Lagu Love You Like That
Simak, chord gitar Love You Like That dinyanyikan Dagny, termasuk, lirik lagu Love You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Dagny.
chord gitar Love You Like That dinyanyikan Dagny.
lirik lagu Love You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Dagny.
[Intro]
G D C (2x)
[Verse 1]
G D C
You hate that I usually don't open up
G D C
I know when I say it, it doesn't say enough
G D C Em C
With you close, I'm the happiest I ever was
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G D C
I tend to avoid getting emotional
G D C
I'm not shutting you out, it's just the way I'm born
G D C Em C
But I see myself next to you until we're old
[Chorus]
G D
You know how they say you got the real thing
C
When nothing else matters, I love you like that
Em
I love you like that, I love you like that
C
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
G D
All I wanna say is I got the real thing
C
And nothing else matters, I love you like that
Em
I love you like that, I love you like that
C
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
[Verse 2]
G D C
I'm not always clever with the words I use
G D C
You want something deeper, yeah, I know you do
G D C Em C
But, right when I hold you, don't you know the truth?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
G D C
One look in my eyes
Em
And you should know the truth
C
You should know the truth, yeah, you
[Chorus]
G D
You know how they say you got the real thing
C
When nothing else matters, I love you like that
Em
I love you like that, I love you like that
C
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
G D
All I wanna say is I got the real thing
C
And nothing else matters, I love you like that
Em
I love you like that, I love you like that
C
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
G D C
[Bridge]
G D
You know how they say you got the real thing
C
And nothing else matters, I love you like that
Em
I love you like that, I love you like that
C
I love you like that
[Chorus]
N.C
You know how they say you got the real thing
N.C
When nothing else matters, I love you like that
N.C.
I love you like that, I love you like that
N.C
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
G D
All I wanna say is I got the real thing
C
And nothing else matters, I love you like that
Em
I love you like that, I love you like that
C G
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
[Outro]
D C
(Yeah, you)
G
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
D C
(Yeah, you)
G
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
D C
(Yeah, you)
Em
I love you, I love you, I love you like that
D
All I wanna say is I got the real thing
C
And nothing else matters, I love you like that
chord gitar Love You Like That dinyanyikan Dagny, serta lirik lagu Love You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Dagny.
