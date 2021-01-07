Chord Gitar Lagu Love You Like That Dagny, Lirik Lagu Love You Like That

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love You Like That dinyanyikan Dagny.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Dagny.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

G D C (2x)



[Verse 1]

G D C

You hate that I usually don't open up

G D C

I know when I say it, it doesn't say enough

G D C Em C

With you close, I'm the happiest I ever was



[Pre-Chorus 1]

G D C

I tend to avoid getting emotional

G D C

I'm not shutting you out, it's just the way I'm born

G D C Em C

But I see myself next to you until we're old



[Chorus]

G D

You know how they say you got the real thing

C

When nothing else matters, I love you like that

Em

I love you like that, I love you like that

C

I love you, I love you, I love you like that

G D

All I wanna say is I got the real thing

C

And nothing else matters, I love you like that

Em

I love you like that, I love you like that

C

I love you, I love you, I love you like that



[Verse 2]

G D C

I'm not always clever with the words I use

G D C

You want something deeper, yeah, I know you do

G D C Em C

But, right when I hold you, don't you know the truth?



[Pre-Chorus 2]

G D C

One look in my eyes

Em

And you should know the truth

C

You should know the truth, yeah, you



[Chorus]

G D

You know how they say you got the real thing

C

When nothing else matters, I love you like that

Em

I love you like that, I love you like that

C

I love you, I love you, I love you like that

G D

All I wanna say is I got the real thing

C

And nothing else matters, I love you like that

Em

I love you like that, I love you like that

C

I love you, I love you, I love you like that



G D C



[Bridge]

G D

You know how they say you got the real thing

C

And nothing else matters, I love you like that

Em

I love you like that, I love you like that

C

I love you like that



[Chorus]

N.C

You know how they say you got the real thing

N.C

When nothing else matters, I love you like that

N.C.

I love you like that, I love you like that

N.C

I love you, I love you, I love you like that

G D

All I wanna say is I got the real thing

C

And nothing else matters, I love you like that

Em

I love you like that, I love you like that

C G

I love you, I love you, I love you like that



[Outro]

D C

(Yeah, you)

G

I love you, I love you, I love you like that

D C

(Yeah, you)

G

I love you, I love you, I love you like that

D C

(Yeah, you)

Em

I love you, I love you, I love you like that

D

All I wanna say is I got the real thing

C

And nothing else matters, I love you like that

Itulah, chord gitar Love You Like That dinyanyikan Dagny, serta lirik lagu Love You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Dagny.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )