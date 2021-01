Chord Gitar Lagu Rude MAGIC!, Lirik Lagu Rude

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rude dinyanyikan MAGIC!.

lirik lagu Rude dalam kunci gitar atau chord MAGIC!.

[Verse]

F G C

Saturday morning jumped out of bed

Am

And put on my best suit

F G C

Got in my car and raced like a jet

Am

All the way to you

F G C

Knocked on your door with heart in my hand

Am

To ask you a question

F G C Am

'Cause I know that you're an old-fashioned man, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

Can I have your daughter for the rest of my life?

C Am

Say yes, say yes 'cause I need to know

F G

You say I'll never get your blessing 'til the day I die

C Am

Tough luck, my friend, but the answer is 'No'

[Chorus]

F G

Why you gotta be so rude?

C Am

Don't you know I'm human too?

F G

Why you gotta be so rude?

C Am

I'm gonna marry her anyway

F

Marry that girl

G

Marry her anyway

C

Marry that girl

Am

Yeah, no matter what you say

F

Marry that girl

G

And we'll be a family

C

Why you gotta be so

Am F G C Am

Rude

[Verse]

F G C

I hate to do this, you leave no choice

Am

Can't live without her

F G C

Love me or hate me we will be boys

Am

Standing at that altar

F G

Or we will run away

C Am

To another galaxy, you know

F G

You know she's in love with me

C Am

She will go anywhere I go

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

Can I have your daughter for the rest of my life?

C Am

Say yes, say yes 'cause I need to know

F G

You say I'll never get your blessing 'til the day I die

C Am

Tough luck, my friend, 'cause the answer's still 'No'

[Chorus]

F G

Why you gotta be so rude?

C Am

Don't you know I'm human too?

F G

why you gotta be so rude

C Am

I'm gonna marry her anyway

F

Marry that girl

G

Marry her anyway

C

Marry that girl

Am

No matter what you say

F

Marry that girl

G

And we'll be a family

C Am

Why you gotta be so

F G C Am

Rude

F G C Am

Rude

[Instrumental]

F G C Am 2x

chord gitar Rude dinyanyikan MAGIC!, serta lirik lagu Rude dalam kunci gitar atau chord MAGIC!.