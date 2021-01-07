Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Shape of You Ed Sheeran dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You

chord gitar Shape of You dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran serta lirik lagu Shape of You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Shape of You Ed Sheeran dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You
AFP PHOTO/Oli SCARFF
Ilustrasi Ed Sheeran. Simak, chord gitar Shape of You dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran serta lirik lagu Shape of You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Shape of You dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Serta, lirik lagu Shape of You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

[Intro]
C#m F#m A B
C#m F#m A B

[Verse 1]

    C#m                 F#m
The club isn't the best place to find a lover
       A              B
So the bar is where I go
C#m                      F#m
Me and my friends at the table doing shots
         A               B
Drinking fast and then we talk slow

     C#m                       F#m
Come over and start up a conversation with just me
    A                       B
And trust me I'll give it a chance now
        C#m                    F#m
Took my hand, stop, put Van the man on the jukebox
    A                B
And then we start to dance, and now I'm singing like 

[Pre-Chorus]

C#m              F#m
Girl, you know I want your love
A                      B                 C#m
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
             F#m
Come on now, follow my lead
A               B   
I may be crazy, don't mind me, say

C#m              F#m
Boy, let's not talk too much
A                    B                C#m
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
             F#m
Come on now, follow my lead
A
Come—come on now, follow my lead 

[Chorus]

