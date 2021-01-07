Download Lagu MP3 Make You Mine PUBLIC, Streaming MP3 Make You Mine 

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Make You Mine dinyanyikan PUBLIC di Spotify.

Berikut, lirik lagu Make You Mine MP3 dinyanyikan PUBLIC.

Well, I will call you darlin'
And everything will be okay
'Cause I know that I am yours
And you are mine
Doesn't matter anyway

In the night, we'll take a walk
It's nothing funny, just to talk

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine
Until I make you mine

Well, I have called you darlin'
And I'll say it again, again
So kiss me 'til I'm sorry, babe
That you are gone and I'm a mess
And I'll hurt you and you'll hurt me
And we'll say things we can't repeat

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

Until I make you mine
You need to know
We'll take it slow
I miss you so

We'll take it slow
It's hard to feel you slipping (you need to know)
Through my fingers are so numb (we'll take it slow)
And how was I supposed to know (I miss you so)

That you were not the one?
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

Until I make you mine
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Oh darlin', darlin', baby, you're so very fine

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine
Until I make you-

