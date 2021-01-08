Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Drugs UPSAHL, Lirik Lagu Drugs
Simak, chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL. Termasuk, lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.
[Verse 1]
A G#7 C#m E
So, you say you're moving out of state
A G#7 C#m E
Soon as you graduate, interesting (Yeah)
A G#7
Anyway, you're leaving
C#m E
Need a hug? Okay then
A G#7 C#m E
Call me up, no thanks, man (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
A G#7
I'm too busy, don't have time for
C#m E7
Things you say that aren't important
A
Where's the bathroom at?
G#7 N.C
Leave me alone
[Chorus]
N.C A
I just came here to the party for the drugs (Drugs)
G#7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
E A
I'm not tryna make a friend or fall in love (Love)
G# C#m
Love (Love), love (Love)
E
So just stop the faking
A G#m7
Not for here for nameless faces
C#m E7 A
Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)
G#m7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
N.C.
I just came here for the drugs
[Verse 2]
A G#7
Look who's here, pink t-shirt
C#m E
Oh, you met him last year?
A G# C#m E
Wish I was as cool as you (Oh, yeah)
A G#7
Check it out, you got that
C#m E
Brand new Audi hatchback
A
But you came here alone
G#7 C#m E
You're too drunk to drive home (Oh, yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
A G#7
I'm too busy, don't have time for
C#m E7
Things you say that aren't important
A
Where's the bathroom at?
G#7 N.C
Leave me alone
[Chorus]
N.C A
I just came here to the party for the drugs (Drugs)
G#7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
E A
I'm not tryna make a friend or fall in love (Love)
G# C#m
Love (Love), love (Love)
E
So just stop the faking
A G#m7
Not for here for nameless faces
C#m E7 A
Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)
G#m7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
E F#m G#
I just came here for the drugs
[Outro]
A G#
Everybody's either here for the drugs
C#m E
Or the sex or the money or the fame
F#m G#
He's on the phone asking someone for the plug
C#m Bm E A
And she's on the couch small talking, dropping names
A G#
I'm not for here for nameless faces
C#m E7 A
Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)
G# C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs
N.C.
But I just came here for the
