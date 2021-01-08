Chord Gitar Lagu Drugs UPSAHL, Lirik Lagu Drugs

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL.

lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.

[Verse 1]

A G#7 C#m E

So, you say you're moving out of state

A G#7 C#m E

Soon as you graduate, interesting (Yeah)

A G#7

Anyway, you're leaving

C#m E

Need a hug? Okay then

A G#7 C#m E

Call me up, no thanks, man (Yeah)



[Pre-Chorus]

A G#7

I'm too busy, don't have time for

C#m E7

Things you say that aren't important

A

Where's the bathroom at?

G#7 N.C

Leave me alone



[Chorus]

N.C A

I just came here to the party for the drugs (Drugs)

G#7 C#m

Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)

E A

I'm not tryna make a friend or fall in love (Love)

G# C#m

Love (Love), love (Love)

E

So just stop the faking

A G#m7

Not for here for nameless faces

C#m E7 A

Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)

G#m7 C#m

Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)

N.C.

I just came here for the drugs



[Verse 2]

A G#7

Look who's here, pink t-shirt

C#m E

Oh, you met him last year?

A G# C#m E

Wish I was as cool as you (Oh, yeah)

A G#7

Check it out, you got that

C#m E

Brand new Audi hatchback

A

But you came here alone

G#7 C#m E

You're too drunk to drive home (Oh, yeah)



[Pre-Chorus]

A G#7

I'm too busy, don't have time for

C#m E7

Things you say that aren't important

A

Where's the bathroom at?

G#7 N.C

Leave me alone



[Chorus]

N.C A

I just came here to the party for the drugs (Drugs)

G#7 C#m

Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)

E A

I'm not tryna make a friend or fall in love (Love)

G# C#m

Love (Love), love (Love)

E

So just stop the faking

A G#m7

Not for here for nameless faces

C#m E7 A

Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)

G#m7 C#m

Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)

E F#m G#

I just came here for the drugs



[Outro]

A G#

Everybody's either here for the drugs

C#m E

Or the sex or the money or the fame

F#m G#

He's on the phone asking someone for the plug

C#m Bm E A

And she's on the couch small talking, dropping names

A G#

I'm not for here for nameless faces

C#m E7 A

Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)

G# C#m

Drugs (Drugs), drugs

N.C.

But I just came here for the

chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL, serta lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.

