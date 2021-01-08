Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Drugs UPSAHL, Lirik Lagu Drugs

Simak, chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL. Termasuk, lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.

Chord Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL, serta lirik lagu Drugs. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.

[Verse 1]
A G#7 C#m E
So, you say you're moving out of state
A G#7 C#m E
Soon as you graduate, interesting (Yeah)
A G#7
Anyway, you're leaving
C#m E
Need a hug? Okay then
A G#7 C#m E
Call me up, no thanks, man (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]
A G#7
I'm too busy, don't have time for
C#m E7
Things you say that aren't important
A
Where's the bathroom at?
G#7 N.C
Leave me alone

[Chorus]
N.C A
I just came here to the party for the drugs (Drugs)
G#7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
E A
I'm not tryna make a friend or fall in love (Love)
G# C#m
Love (Love), love (Love)
E
So just stop the faking
A G#m7
Not for here for nameless faces
C#m E7 A
Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)
G#m7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
N.C.
I just came here for the drugs

[Verse 2]
A G#7
Look who's here, pink t-shirt
C#m E
Oh, you met him last year?
A G# C#m E
Wish I was as cool as you (Oh, yeah)
A G#7
Check it out, you got that
C#m E
Brand new Audi hatchback
A
But you came here alone
G#7 C#m E
You're too drunk to drive home (Oh, yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]
A G#7
I'm too busy, don't have time for
C#m E7
Things you say that aren't important
A
Where's the bathroom at?
G#7 N.C
Leave me alone

[Chorus]
N.C A
I just came here to the party for the drugs (Drugs)
G#7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
E A
I'm not tryna make a friend or fall in love (Love)
G# C#m
Love (Love), love (Love)
E
So just stop the faking
A G#m7
Not for here for nameless faces
C#m E7 A
Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)
G#m7 C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs (Drugs)
E F#m G#
I just came here for the drugs

[Outro]
A G#
Everybody's either here for the drugs
C#m E
Or the sex or the money or the fame
F#m G#
He's on the phone asking someone for the plug
C#m Bm E A
And she's on the couch small talking, dropping names
A G#
I'm not for here for nameless faces
C#m E7 A
Pointless talking, conversations (Drugs)
G# C#m
Drugs (Drugs), drugs
N.C.
But I just came here for the

Itulah, chord gitar Drugs dinyanyikan UPSAHL, serta lirik lagu Drugs dalam kunci gitar atau chord UPSAHL.

