Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie, Lirik Lagu I See The Dream

Simak, chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie, lirik lagu I See The Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord Massari & Ali Gatie.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie, Lirik Lagu I See The Dream
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie, serta lirik lagu I See The Dream. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I See The Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord Massari & Ali Gatie.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Verse 1: Massari]
G
I see the dream, I'm not the only one
C
If you believe it's real, just like the rising sun
Em
We could be free, leave all the clouds behind
D
No need to fear, come, put your hand in mee

[Chorus: Massari]
G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna es-salam

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan
C
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman
Em
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali
D G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday

[Verse 2: Ali Gatie]
G
(Listen) This a song for anybody losin' hope

Kids that never met their family at all
C
Mothers who had sons that never came home

For all the kids who grew up in war
Em
This a song for anybody with a dream

Fathеrs working hard 'cause they got families to feed
D
Mothеrs who had to bury their own child

I could never ever feel how you feel
G
Matter fact this a song for my people of color

I could never forget all my black sisters and brothers
C
I'ma use my voice 'til the day I die

I stand with Yemen, with Palestine
Em
For my people in Iraq and Lebanon

Just know that your voices are heard and it's hella strong
D
We want peace, we ain't giving up

I'ma say it one more time, we ain't ever giving up

[Chorus: Massari]
G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna es-salam

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan
C
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman
Em
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali
D G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday

[Verse 3: Massari]
G
Aghla l habayeb

Ana albi ma byensak
C
Chaabi wou habibi el ghayib

Albak aa watanak dab
Em
Ma tkoun hazin

Leave all the clouds behind
D
No need to fear (No need to fear)

Come, put your hand in mine

[Chorus: Massari]
G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna l salam

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan
C
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman
Em
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali
D
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday

Itulah, chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie, serta lirik lagu I See The Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord Massari & Ali Gatie.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar I See The Dream
chord I See The Dream
I See The Dream chord
lirik lagu I See The Dream
I See The Dream
chord Massari & Ali Gatie
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ayah Perkosa 2 Anak Kandung hingga Hamil, Cucu Hasil Hubungan Sedarah yang Lahir Juga Dicabuli
Ayah Perkosa 2 Anak Kandung hingga Hamil, Cucu Hasil Hubungan Sedarah yang Lahir Juga Dicabuli
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan