Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie, Lirik Lagu I See The Dream

Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie
chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie
chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie.
lirik lagu I See The Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord Massari & Ali Gatie.
[Verse 1: Massari]
G
I see the dream, I'm not the only one
C
If you believe it's real, just like the rising sun
Em
We could be free, leave all the clouds behind
D
No need to fear, come, put your hand in mee
[Chorus: Massari]
G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna es-salam
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan
C
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman
Em
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali
D G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday
[Verse 2: Ali Gatie]
G
(Listen) This a song for anybody losin' hope
Kids that never met their family at all
C
Mothers who had sons that never came home
For all the kids who grew up in war
Em
This a song for anybody with a dream
Fathеrs working hard 'cause they got families to feed
D
Mothеrs who had to bury their own child
I could never ever feel how you feel
G
Matter fact this a song for my people of color
I could never forget all my black sisters and brothers
C
I'ma use my voice 'til the day I die
I stand with Yemen, with Palestine
Em
For my people in Iraq and Lebanon
Just know that your voices are heard and it's hella strong
D
We want peace, we ain't giving up
I'ma say it one more time, we ain't ever giving up
[Chorus: Massari]
G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna es-salam
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan
C
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman
Em
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali
D G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday
[Verse 3: Massari]
G
Aghla l habayeb
Ana albi ma byensak
C
Chaabi wou habibi el ghayib
Albak aa watanak dab
Em
Ma tkoun hazin
Leave all the clouds behind
D
No need to fear (No need to fear)
Come, put your hand in mine
[Chorus: Massari]
G
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna l salam
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan
C
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman
Em
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali
D
(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday
