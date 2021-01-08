Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie, Lirik Lagu I See The Dream

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I See The Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord Massari & Ali Gatie.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Verse 1: Massari]

G

I see the dream, I'm not the only one

C

If you believe it's real, just like the rising sun

Em

We could be free, leave all the clouds behind

D

No need to fear, come, put your hand in mee



[Chorus: Massari]

G

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna es-salam



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan

C

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman

Em

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali

D G

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday



[Verse 2: Ali Gatie]

G

(Listen) This a song for anybody losin' hope



Kids that never met their family at all

C

Mothers who had sons that never came home



For all the kids who grew up in war

Em

This a song for anybody with a dream



Fathеrs working hard 'cause they got families to feed

D

Mothеrs who had to bury their own child



I could never ever feel how you feel

G

Matter fact this a song for my people of color



I could never forget all my black sisters and brothers

C

I'ma use my voice 'til the day I die



I stand with Yemen, with Palestine

Em

For my people in Iraq and Lebanon



Just know that your voices are heard and it's hella strong

D

We want peace, we ain't giving up



I'ma say it one more time, we ain't ever giving up



[Chorus: Massari]

G

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna es-salam



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan

C

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman

Em

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali

D G

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday



[Verse 3: Massari]

G

Aghla l habayeb



Ana albi ma byensak

C

Chaabi wou habibi el ghayib



Albak aa watanak dab

Em

Ma tkoun hazin



Leave all the clouds behind

D

No need to fear (No need to fear)



Come, put your hand in mine



[Chorus: Massari]

G

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Badna l salam



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Fi kol el makan

C

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) El helm elli kan



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Hobb wou aman

Em

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Nou'af sawa



(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Ya chaab elli ghali

D

(Eh-na-na, oh-na-na) Make tomorrow better than yesterday

Itulah, chord gitar I See The Dream dinyanyikan Massari & Ali Gatie, serta lirik lagu I See The Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord Massari & Ali Gatie.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )