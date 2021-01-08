Chord Gitar Lagu Lilo The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu Lilo

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Lilo dinyanyikan The Japanese House.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Lilo dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

[Verse 1]

G Am7 G

I needed someone to depend upon

Am7 Em

I was alone, I was emotional

D Bm

Searching for the right emoticon

C G

To expand my mental lexicon



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Am7 G

And Gemma told me that she met someone

Am7 Em

It was the person I'd been counting on

D Bm

It felt good, it felt transitional

C G

A feeling I'd been waiting on



[Chorus]

G Am7

You were floating like a lilo

Em C

With your eyes closed, going where the tide goes

Bm C Bm C

Caught in flux: you drifted 'till you hit the sides

G Am7

Hold my breath another minute

Em C

I can keep my head: there's nothing in it

Bm C

I'm a patient wave

Bm C

And it's an easy ride



[Verse 2]

G Am7 G

I saw myself an intellectual

Am7 Em

I thought that I was capable

D Bm

Every move was just habitual

C G

And life was just a ritual



[Pre-Chorus 2]

Am7 Em

Then Gemma told me that she met somebody

C Em

Nobody else could take me from myself

D Bm

I wasn't searching for it anymore

C

The feeling I'd been waiting for



[Chorus]

G Am7

You were floating like a lilo

Em C

With your eyes closed, going where the tide goes

Bm C Bm C

Caught in flux: you drifted 'till you hit the sides

G Am7

Hold my breath another minute

Em C

I can keep my head: there's nothing in it

Bm C

I'm a patient wave

Bm C

And it's an easy ride



[Bridge]

G Am7

Floating like a lilo with you

Em C

Going where the tide goes

G Am7

Floating like a lilo with you

Em C

Going where the tide goes

G Am7

Floating like a

Em C

Floating like a

G Am7

Floating like a

Em C

Floating like a



[Chorus]

G Am7

You were floating like a lilo

Em C

With your eyes closed, going where the tide goes

Bm C Bm C

Caught in flux: you drifted 'till you hit the sides

G Am7

Hold my breath another minute

Em C

I can keep my head: there's nothing in it

Bm C

I'm a patient wave

Bm C

And it's an easy ride

G

