Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Lilo The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu Lilo

Simak, chord gitar Lilo dinyanyikan The Japanese House. Termasuk, lirik lagu Lilo dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Lilo The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu Lilo
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Lilo dinyanyikan The Japanese House, serta lirik lagu Lilo. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Lilo dinyanyikan The Japanese House.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Lilo dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

[Verse 1]
G Am7 G
I needed someone to depend upon
Am7 Em
I was alone, I was emotional
D Bm
Searching for the right emoticon
C G
To expand my mental lexicon

[Pre-Chorus 1]
Am7 G
And Gemma told me that she met someone
Am7 Em
It was the person I'd been counting on
D Bm
It felt good, it felt transitional
C G
A feeling I'd been waiting on

[Chorus]
G Am7
You were floating like a lilo
Em C
With your eyes closed, going where the tide goes
Bm C Bm C
Caught in flux: you drifted 'till you hit the sides
G Am7
Hold my breath another minute
Em C
I can keep my head: there's nothing in it
Bm C
I'm a patient wave
Bm C
And it's an easy ride

[Verse 2]
G Am7 G
I saw myself an intellectual
Am7 Em
I thought that I was capable
D Bm
Every move was just habitual
C G
And life was just a ritual

[Pre-Chorus 2]
Am7 Em
Then Gemma told me that she met somebody
C Em
Nobody else could take me from myself
D Bm
I wasn't searching for it anymore
C
The feeling I'd been waiting for

[Chorus]
G Am7
You were floating like a lilo
Em C
With your eyes closed, going where the tide goes
Bm C Bm C
Caught in flux: you drifted 'till you hit the sides
G Am7
Hold my breath another minute
Em C
I can keep my head: there's nothing in it
Bm C
I'm a patient wave
Bm C
And it's an easy ride

[Bridge]
G Am7
Floating like a lilo with you
Em C
Going where the tide goes
G Am7
Floating like a lilo with you
Em C
Going where the tide goes
G Am7
Floating like a
Em C
Floating like a
G Am7
Floating like a
Em C
Floating like a

[Chorus]
G Am7
You were floating like a lilo
Em C
With your eyes closed, going where the tide goes
Bm C Bm C
Caught in flux: you drifted 'till you hit the sides
G Am7
Hold my breath another minute
Em C
I can keep my head: there's nothing in it
Bm C
I'm a patient wave
Bm C
And it's an easy ride
G

Itulah, chord gitar Lilo dinyanyikan The Japanese House, serta lirik lagu Lilo dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
