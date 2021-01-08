Chord Gitar
chord gitar Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin.
lirik lagu Swollen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Francisco Martin.
[Intro]
C Em D D/A D/F# 2x
[Verse 1]
C Em
Danced all night 'til you were
D
Back in your body and you forgot about him
C Em
What a pretty face on a sweet voice
D
Telling me lies like you were fine without him
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em D D/A D/F#
You’re gone, gone, gone
C
Now you're gone
Em D
You're gone, gone, gone
[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C
[Chorus]
Em G/B C
And I------love the way you say you’re scared to hold me
Em G/B C
I------ hate the way you came and left me crawling
C Em D
Oh, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, I, I held on, held on
And you left me swollen
[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C
[Verse 2]
C Em
Standing there whilе you were
D
Looking around 'cause you wеre sick and lonely
C Em
Walking on ice when I approached ya
D
Looked in your eyes and now I'm falling slowly
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em D D/A D/F#
You’re gone, gone, gone
C
Yeah, you're gone
Em D
You're gone, gone, gone
[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C
[Chorus]
Em G/B C
And I------love the way you say you’re scared to hold me
Em G/B C
I------ hate the way you came and left me crawling
C Em D
Oh, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, I, I held on, held on
And you left me swollen
[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C
[Chorus]
Em G/B C
'Cause I------ love the way you say you’re scared to hold me
Em G/B C
I------, I hate the way you came and left me crawling
Em G/B C
I------ love the way you say you’re scared of falling
Em G/B C
I------ just hate the way you came and left me lonely
C Em D
Oh, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, I, I held on, held on
[Outro]
C Em D
You know I, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, but I, I held on held on
And you left me swollen
G D/F# Em D C
G D/F# Em D C G/B D/F# G
