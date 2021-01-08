Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Swollen Francisco Martin, Lirik Lagu Swollen

Simak, chord gitar Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin. Termasuk, lirik lagu Swollen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Francisco Martin.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Swollen Francisco Martin, Lirik Lagu Swollen
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin, serta lirik lagu Swollen. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Swollen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Francisco Martin.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]
C Em D D/A D/F# 2x

[Verse 1]
C Em
Danced all night 'til you were
D
Back in your body and you forgot about him
C Em
What a pretty face on a sweet voice
D
Telling me lies like you were fine without him

[Pre-Chorus]
C Em D D/A D/F#
You’re gone, gone, gone
C
Now you're gone
Em D
You're gone, gone, gone

[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C

[Chorus]
Em G/B C
And I------love the way you say you’re scared to hold me
Em G/B C
I------ hate the way you came and left me crawling
C Em D
Oh, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, I, I held on, held on
And you left me swollen

[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C

[Verse 2]
C Em
Standing there whilе you were
D
Looking around 'cause you wеre sick and lonely
C Em
Walking on ice when I approached ya
D
Looked in your eyes and now I'm falling slowly

[Pre-Chorus]
C Em D D/A D/F#
You’re gone, gone, gone
C
Yeah, you're gone
Em D
You're gone, gone, gone

[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C

[Chorus]
Em G/B C
And I------love the way you say you’re scared to hold me
Em G/B C
I------ hate the way you came and left me crawling
C Em D
Oh, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, I, I held on, held on
And you left me swollen

[Riff]
G D/F# Em D C

[Chorus]
Em G/B C
'Cause I------ love the way you say you’re scared to hold me
Em G/B C
I------, I hate the way you came and left me crawling
Em G/B C
I------ love the way you say you’re scared of falling
Em G/B C
I------ just hate the way you came and left me lonely
C Em D
Oh, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, I, I held on, held on

[Outro]
C Em D
You know I, I held on, held on
C Em D
Oh, but I, I held on held on
And you left me swollen

G D/F# Em D C
G D/F# Em D C G/B D/F# G

Itulah, chord gitar Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin, serta lirik lagu Swollen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Francisco Martin.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
Swollen
Francisco Martin
chord gitar Swollen
chord Swollen
Swollen chord
lirik lagu Swollen
chord Francisco Martin
Francisco Martin chord
chord gitar Francisco Martin
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Seusai Ditetapkan Tersangka Video Syur Bersama Gisel, Begini Reaksi Keluarga Nobu di Jepang
Seusai Ditetapkan Tersangka Video Syur Bersama Gisel, Begini Reaksi Keluarga Nobu di Jepang
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan