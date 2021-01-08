Chord Gitar Lagu Swollen Francisco Martin, Lirik Lagu Swollen

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin.

lirik lagu Swollen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Francisco Martin.

[Intro]

C Em D D/A D/F# 2x

[Verse 1]

C Em

Danced all night 'til you were

D

Back in your body and you forgot about him

C Em

What a pretty face on a sweet voice

D

Telling me lies like you were fine without him



[Pre-Chorus]

C Em D D/A D/F#

You’re gone, gone, gone

C

Now you're gone

Em D

You're gone, gone, gone



[Riff]

G D/F# Em D C



[Chorus]

Em G/B C

And I------love the way you say you’re scared to hold me

Em G/B C

I------ hate the way you came and left me crawling

C Em D

Oh, I held on, held on

C Em D

Oh, I, I held on, held on

And you left me swollen



[Riff]

G D/F# Em D C



[Verse 2]

C Em

Standing there whilе you were

D

Looking around 'cause you wеre sick and lonely

C Em

Walking on ice when I approached ya

D

Looked in your eyes and now I'm falling slowly



[Pre-Chorus]

C Em D D/A D/F#

You’re gone, gone, gone

C

Yeah, you're gone

Em D

You're gone, gone, gone



[Riff]

G D/F# Em D C



[Chorus]

Em G/B C

And I------love the way you say you’re scared to hold me

Em G/B C

I------ hate the way you came and left me crawling

C Em D

Oh, I held on, held on

C Em D

Oh, I, I held on, held on

And you left me swollen



[Riff]

G D/F# Em D C



[Chorus]

Em G/B C

'Cause I------ love the way you say you’re scared to hold me

Em G/B C

I------, I hate the way you came and left me crawling

Em G/B C

I------ love the way you say you’re scared of falling

Em G/B C

I------ just hate the way you came and left me lonely

C Em D

Oh, I held on, held on

C Em D

Oh, I, I held on, held on



[Outro]

C Em D

You know I, I held on, held on

C Em D

Oh, but I, I held on held on

And you left me swollen



G D/F# Em D C

G D/F# Em D C G/B D/F# G

chord gitar Swollen dinyanyikan Francisco Martin, serta lirik lagu Swollen dalam kunci gitar atau chord Francisco Martin.

