Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu True Colors Cyndi Lauper, Lirik Lagu True Colors
Simak, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper, lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper.
Termasuk, lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.
[Intro]
Am G C F
Am G C F
[Verse]
Am G
You with the sad eyes
C F9
Don't be discouraged
Dm Dm7 C
Oh I realize
G
It's hard to take courage
C Dm
In a world full of people
C F
You can lose sight of it all
Am G
And the darkness inside you
F C
Can make you feel so small
[Chorus]
F C
But I see your true colors
G
Shining through
F C
I see your true colors
F C
And that's why I love you
Am Em G F
So don't be afraid to let them show
C F
Your true colors
C F G
True colors are beautiful,
Am
Like a rainbow
[Instrumental]
Am G C F
Am G C F
[Verse]
Am G
Show me a smile then,
C F9 Dm Dm7
Don't be unhappy, can't remember
C G
When I last saw you laughing
C Dm
If this world makes you crazy
C F
And you've taken all you can bear
Am G
You call me up
F C
Because you know I'll be there
[Chorus]
F C
And I'll see your true colors
G
Shining through
F C
I see your true colors
F C
And that's why I love you
Am Em G F
So don't be afraid to let them show
C F
Your true colors
C F G
True colors are beautiful,
Am
Like a rainbow
Itulah, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper, serta lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
