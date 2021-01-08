Chord Gitar Lagu True Colors Cyndi Lauper, Lirik Lagu True Colors

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper.

Termasuk, lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.

[Intro]

Am G C F

Am G C F



[Verse]

Am G

You with the sad eyes

C F9

Don't be discouraged

Dm Dm7 C

Oh I realize

G

It's hard to take courage

C Dm

In a world full of people

C F

You can lose sight of it all

Am G

And the darkness inside you

F C

Can make you feel so small



[Chorus]

F C

But I see your true colors

G

Shining through

F C

I see your true colors

F C

And that's why I love you

Am Em G F

So don't be afraid to let them show

C F

Your true colors

C F G

True colors are beautiful,

Am

Like a rainbow



[Instrumental]

Am G C F

Am G C F



[Verse]

Am G

Show me a smile then,

C F9 Dm Dm7

Don't be unhappy, can't remember

C G

When I last saw you laughing

C Dm

If this world makes you crazy

C F

And you've taken all you can bear

Am G

You call me up

F C

Because you know I'll be there



[Chorus]

F C

And I'll see your true colors

G

Shining through

F C

I see your true colors

F C

And that's why I love you

Am Em G F

So don't be afraid to let them show

C F

Your true colors

C F G

True colors are beautiful,

Am

Like a rainbow

