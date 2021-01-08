Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu True Colors Cyndi Lauper, Lirik Lagu True Colors

Simak, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper, lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu True Colors Cyndi Lauper, Lirik Lagu True Colors
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper, serta lirik lagu True Colors. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper.

Termasuk, lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]
Am G C F
Am G C F

[Verse]
Am G
You with the sad eyes
C F9
Don't be discouraged
Dm Dm7 C
Oh I realize
G
It's hard to take courage
C Dm
In a world full of people
C F
You can lose sight of it all
Am G
And the darkness inside you
F C
Can make you feel so small

[Chorus]
F C
But I see your true colors
G
Shining through
F C
I see your true colors
F C
And that's why I love you
Am Em G F
So don't be afraid to let them show
C F
Your true colors
C F G
True colors are beautiful,
Am
Like a rainbow

[Instrumental]
Am G C F
Am G C F

[Verse]
Am G
Show me a smile then,
C F9 Dm Dm7
Don't be unhappy, can't remember
C G
When I last saw you laughing
C Dm
If this world makes you crazy
C F
And you've taken all you can bear
Am G
You call me up
F C
Because you know I'll be there

[Chorus]
F C
And I'll see your true colors
G
Shining through
F C
I see your true colors
F C
And that's why I love you
Am Em G F
So don't be afraid to let them show
C F
Your true colors
C F G
True colors are beautiful,
Am
Like a rainbow

Itulah, chord gitar True Colors dinyanyikan Cyndi Lauper, serta lirik lagu True Colors dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cyndi Lauper.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
True Colors
Cyndi Lauper
chord gitar True Colors
chord True Colors
True Colors chord
lirik lagu True Colors
chord Cyndi Lauper
chord gitar Cyndi Lauper
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Seusai Ditetapkan Tersangka Video Syur Bersama Gisel, Begini Reaksi Keluarga Nobu di Jepang
Seusai Ditetapkan Tersangka Video Syur Bersama Gisel, Begini Reaksi Keluarga Nobu di Jepang
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan