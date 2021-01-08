Breaking News:

Download Lagu MP3 Anyone Justin Bieber, Streaming MP3 Anyone

Simak, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify. Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Anyone.

Download Lagu MP3 Anyone Justin Bieber, Streaming MP3 Anyone
Getty Images for MTV/AFP/Cindy Ord
Ilustrasi. download lagu MP3 Anyone Justin Bieber serta streaming MP3 Anyone. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Anyone.

Berikut, lirik lagu Anyone MP3 dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.

[Verse 1]
Dance with me under the diamonds
See me like breath in the cold
Sleep with me here in the silence
Come kiss me, silver and gold

[Pre-Chorus]
You say that I won't lose you
But you can't predict the future
So just hold on like you will never let go
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know

[Chorus]
That you are the only one I'll ever love
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done
(Ever done)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(Anyone) Not anyone

[Verse 2]
Forever's not enough time to (No)
Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)
'Cause every morning I find you (No)
I fear the day that I don't

[Pre-Chorus]
You say that I won't lose you
But you can't predict the future
'Cause certain things are out of our control
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know

[Chorus]
That you are the only one I'll ever love (Only one)
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done (I've ever done)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
It's not anyone, not anyone

[Break]
Oh, oh, oh, oh
If it's not you, it's not anyone
Oh, oh, oh yeah, woah

[Chorus]
Yeah, you are the only one I'll ever love
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done, oh, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

Link streaming Anyone

Itulah, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Anyone.

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
