Download Lagu MP3 Anyone Justin Bieber, Streaming MP3 Anyone

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Anyone.

Berikut, lirik lagu Anyone MP3 dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.

[Verse 1]

Dance with me under the diamonds

See me like breath in the cold

Sleep with me here in the silence

Come kiss me, silver and gold

[Pre-Chorus]

You say that I won't lose you

But you can't predict the future

So just hold on like you will never let go

Yeah, if you ever move on without me

I need to make sure you know

[Chorus]

That you are the only one I'll ever love

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done

(Ever done)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

(Anyone) Not anyone

[Verse 2]

Forever's not enough time to (No)

Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)

'Cause every morning I find you (No)

I fear the day that I don't

[Pre-Chorus]

You say that I won't lose you

But you can't predict the future

'Cause certain things are out of our control

Yeah, if you ever move on without me

I need to make sure you know

[Chorus]

That you are the only one I'll ever love (Only one)

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done (I've ever done)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

It's not anyone, not anyone

[Break]

Oh, oh, oh, oh

If it's not you, it's not anyone

Oh, oh, oh yeah, woah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you are the only one I'll ever love

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya, yeah)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done, oh, yeah)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

Link streaming Anyone

Itulah, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Anyone.