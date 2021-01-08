Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 Anyone Justin Bieber, Streaming MP3 Anyone
Simak, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify. Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Anyone.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Anyone.
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Berikut, lirik lagu Anyone MP3 dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.
[Verse 1]
Dance with me under the diamonds
See me like breath in the cold
Sleep with me here in the silence
Come kiss me, silver and gold
[Pre-Chorus]
You say that I won't lose you
But you can't predict the future
So just hold on like you will never let go
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know
[Chorus]
That you are the only one I'll ever love
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done
(Ever done)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(Anyone) Not anyone
[Verse 2]
Forever's not enough time to (No)
Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)
'Cause every morning I find you (No)
I fear the day that I don't
[Pre-Chorus]
You say that I won't lose you
But you can't predict the future
'Cause certain things are out of our control
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know
[Chorus]
That you are the only one I'll ever love (Only one)
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done (I've ever done)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
It's not anyone, not anyone
[Break]
Oh, oh, oh, oh
If it's not you, it's not anyone
Oh, oh, oh yeah, woah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you are the only one I'll ever love
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done, oh, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
TONTON JUGA Link Podcast Ih Geli
Itulah, download lagu MP3 Anyone dinyanyikan Justin Bieber di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Anyone. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
download lagu MP3 Anyone
download lagu Anyone
download MP3 Anyone
lirik lagu Anyone
Lagu Justin Bieber
download lagu Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Download Lagu MP3 Kelingan Mantan NDX AKA, Streaming MP3 Kelingan Mantan
|Download Lagu MP3 Ditinggal Pas Sayang Sayange Jihan Audy Streaming MP3 Ditinggal Pas Sayang Sayange
|Download Lagu MP3 Kopi Dangdut Fahmy Shahab, Streaming MP3 Kopi Dangdut
|Download Lagu MP3 Make You Mine PUBLIC, Streaming MP3 Make You Mine
|Download Lagu MP3 Hikmah Meli LIDA, Streaming MP3 Hikmah