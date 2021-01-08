Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 Brave Sara Bareilles, Streaming MP3 Brave
Download lagu MP3 Brave dinyanyikan Sara Bareilles di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Brave.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Brave dinyanyikan Sara Bareilles di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Brave.
Berikut, lirik lagu Brave MP3 dinyanyikan Sara Bareilles.
You can be amazing
You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug
You can be the outcast
Or be the backlash of somebody's lack of love
Or you can start speaking up
Nothing's gonna hurt you the way that words do
When they settle 'neath your skin
Kept on the inside and no sunlight
Sometimes a shadow wins
But I wonder what would happen if you
Say what you wanna say
And let the words fall out
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
With what you want to say
And let the words fall out
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
I just wanna see you
I just wanna see you
I just wanna see you
I wanna see you be brave
I just wanna see you
I just wanna see you
I just wanna see you
I wanna see you be brave
Everybody's been there, everybody's been stared down
By the enemy
Fallen for the fear and done some disappearing
Bow down to the mighty
But don't run, stop holding your tongue
Maybe there's a way out of the cage where you live
Maybe one of these days you can let the light in
Show me how big your brave is
Say what you wanna say
And let the words fall out
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
