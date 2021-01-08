Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 Valerie Amy Winehouse, Streaming MP3 Valerie
Download lagu MP3 Valerie dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Valerie.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Valerie dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Valerie.
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Berikut, lirik lagu Valerie MP3 dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse.
Well, sometimes I go out by myself
And I look across the water
And I think of all the things of what you're doing
In my head I paint a picture
Since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I miss your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Oh, won't you come on over?
Stop making a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Did you have to go to jail?
Put your house out up for sale?
Did you get a good lawyer?
I hope you didn't catch a tan,
Hope you find the right man
Who'll fix it for you
Are you shopping anywhere?
Change the color of your hair
And are you busy?
Did you have to pay that fine
That you were dodging all the time?
Are you still dizzy?
Since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I miss your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
download lagu MP3
Download Lagu MP3 Valerie Amy Winehouse
Download MP3 Valerie Amy Winehouse
Download Lagu Valerie
Download Lagu Amy Winehouse
Lagu Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
Streaming MP3 Valerie
|Download Lagu MP3 Figurinha Douglas ft Vinicius, Streaming MP3 Figurinha
|Download Lagu MP3 Anyone Justin Bieber, Streaming MP3 Anyone
|Download Lagu MP3 Kelingan Mantan NDX AKA, Streaming MP3 Kelingan Mantan
|Download Lagu MP3 Ditinggal Pas Sayang Sayange Jihan Audy Streaming MP3 Ditinggal Pas Sayang Sayange
|Download Lagu MP3 Kopi Dangdut Fahmy Shahab, Streaming MP3 Kopi Dangdut