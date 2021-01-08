Download Lagu MP3 Valerie Amy Winehouse, Streaming MP3 Valerie

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Valerie dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Valerie.

Berikut, lirik lagu Valerie MP3 dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse.

Well, sometimes I go out by myself

And I look across the water

And I think of all the things of what you're doing

In my head I paint a picture

Since I've come home

Well, my body's been a mess

And I miss your ginger hair

And the way you like to dress

Oh, won't you come on over?

Stop making a fool out of me

Why don't you come on over, Valerie?

Valerie

Did you have to go to jail?

Put your house out up for sale?

Did you get a good lawyer?

I hope you didn't catch a tan,

Hope you find the right man

Who'll fix it for you

Are you shopping anywhere?

Change the color of your hair

And are you busy?

Did you have to pay that fine

That you were dodging all the time?

Are you still dizzy?

Since I've come home

Well, my body's been a mess

And I miss your ginger hair

And the way you like to dress