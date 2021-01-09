Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Blue Jeans Gangga Kusuma
Simak, chord gitar Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma, simak juga lirik lagu Blue Jeans
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.
Termasuk, video Blue Jeans di akhir tulisan ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie, Lirik Lagu I See The Dream
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Lips On Lips Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips
Lagu Blue Jeans MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Blue Jeans dilengkapi lirik lagu Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.
G D Em Dm
Calling you late at night
C G
Talking bout nothin'
C D
But we’re always laughing
G D
These dumb conversations
Em Dm
They raise my affections
C G
Those were the good times
Am D
And i miss the old times
C Bm
Have i told you lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D Em Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C G
I would be list’nin’
C D
Till i was sleeping
G D
But our situations
Em Dm
It stopped our relations
C Bm
Why did we end it?
Am D
Don’t want to believe it
C Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine.
Berikut, video musik Blue Jeans dalam chord Gangga Kusuma.
Itulah, chord Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma serta video YouTube Blue Jeans. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
|Chord Gitar dan Video Katakan Saja Khifnu
|Chord Gitar dan Video Menghapus Jejakmu Noah
|Chord Gitar Lagu I See The Dream Massari & Ali Gatie, Lirik Lagu I See The Dream
|Chord Gitar Lagu Lips On Lips Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips
|Chord Gitar Lagu Music And Me Michael Jackson, Lirik Lagu Music And Me