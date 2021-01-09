Chord Gitar dan Video Blue Jeans Gangga Kusuma

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

Termasuk, video Blue Jeans di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Blue Jeans MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Blue Jeans dilengkapi lirik lagu Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

G D Em Dm

Calling you late at night

C G

Talking bout nothin'

C D

But we’re always laughing

G D

These dumb conversations

Em Dm

They raise my affections

C G

Those were the good times

Am D

And i miss the old times

C Bm

Have i told you lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D Em Dm

Your voice were lullabies

C G

I would be list’nin’

C D

Till i was sleeping

G D

But our situations

Em Dm

It stopped our relations

C Bm

Why did we end it?

Am D

Don’t want to believe it

C Bm

Cuz i’m feelin lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine.

Berikut, video musik Blue Jeans dalam chord Gangga Kusuma.

Itulah, chord Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma serta video YouTube Blue Jeans. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )