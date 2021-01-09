Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Video Blue Jeans Gangga Kusuma

Simak, chord gitar Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma, simak juga lirik lagu Blue Jeans

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video Blue Jeans Gangga Kusuma
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

Termasuk, video Blue Jeans di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Blue Jeans MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Blue Jeans dilengkapi lirik lagu Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

G            D         Em       Dm
Calling you late at night
C                G
Talking bout nothin'
C                    D
But we’re always laughing

G                D
These dumb conversations
Em                   Dm
They raise my affections
C                     G
Those were the good times
Am                     D
And i miss the old times

C                Bm
Have i told you lately
Am                D
That i miss you badly

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C     G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine

G               D        Em      Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C                 G
I would be list’nin’
C                 D
Till i was sleeping
G                D
But our situations
Em             Dm
It stopped our relations
C               Bm
Why did we end it?
Am            D
Don’t want to believe it

C                 Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am                 D
That i miss you badly

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C        G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C       G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine.

Berikut, video musik Blue Jeans dalam chord Gangga Kusuma.

Itulah, chord Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma serta video YouTube Blue Jeans. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Berita Terkait
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung






