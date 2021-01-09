Download Lagu MP3 OK Not To Be OK Marshmello ft Demi Lovato, Streaming MP3 OK Not To Be OK

Download Lagu
Download lagu MP3 OK Not To Be OK dinyanyikan Marshmello ft Demi Lovato
Berikut, lirik lagu OK Not To Be OK MP3 dinyanyikan Marshmello ft Demi Lovato.
Feeling like a drop in the ocean
That don't nobody notice
Maybe it's all just in your head
Feeling like you're trapped in your own skin
And now your body's frozen
Broken down, you've got nothing left
When you're high on emotion
And you're losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to pray
Don't get lost in the moment
Or give up when you're closest
All you need is somebody to say
It's okay not to be okay
It's okay not to be okay
When you're down and you feel ashamed
It's okay not to be okay
Feeling like your life's an illusion
And lately, you're secluded
Thinking you'll never get your chance
Feeling like you got no solution
It's only 'cause you're human
No control, it's out of your hands
When you're high on emotion
And you're losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to pray
Don't get lost in the moment
Or give up when you're closest
All you need is somebody to say
It's okay not to be okay
It's okay not to be okay
When you're down and you feel ashamed
It's okay not to be okay
When you're high on emotion
And you're losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to pray
Don't get lost in the moment
Or give up when you're closest
All you need is somebody to say
It's okay not to be okay (ohh)
It's okay not to be okay (no, no, no)
When you're down and you feel ashamed
(When you feel ashamed)
It's okay not to be okay (no, no)
It's okay not to be okay
