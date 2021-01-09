Download Lagu MP3 OK Not To Be OK Marshmello ft Demi Lovato, Streaming MP3 OK Not To Be OK

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 OK Not To Be OK dinyanyikan Marshmello ft Demi Lovato di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 OK Not To Be OK.

Berikut, lirik lagu OK Not To Be OK MP3 dinyanyikan Marshmello ft Demi Lovato.

Feeling like a drop in the ocean

That don't nobody notice

Maybe it's all just in your head

Feeling like you're trapped in your own skin

And now your body's frozen

Broken down, you've got nothing left

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

It's okay not to be okay

It's okay not to be okay

When you're down and you feel ashamed

It's okay not to be okay

Feeling like your life's an illusion

And lately, you're secluded

Thinking you'll never get your chance

Feeling like you got no solution

It's only 'cause you're human

No control, it's out of your hands

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

It's okay not to be okay

It's okay not to be okay

When you're down and you feel ashamed

It's okay not to be okay

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

It's okay not to be okay (ohh)

It's okay not to be okay (no, no, no)

When you're down and you feel ashamed

(When you feel ashamed)

It's okay not to be okay (no, no)

It's okay not to be okay

