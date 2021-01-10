Chord Gitar dan Video Burn Ellie Goulding

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Burn dinyanyikan Ellie Goulding.

Berikut, chord gitar Burn dilengkapi lirik lagu Burn dinyanyikan Ellie Goulding.

[Intro]

Am F C G

[Verse 1]

Am F C G

We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing

Am F C G

'Cause we got the fire, and we're burning one hell of a something

Am F C G

They, they gonna see us from outer space, outer space

Am F C G

Light it up, like we're the stars of the human race, human race

[Chorus]

Am F C G

When the light's turning down, they don't know what they heard

Am F C G

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

Am F C G

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

Am F

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

C G

Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

Am F

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

C G

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Am F

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

C G

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

[Verse 2]

Am F C G

We don't wanna leave, no, we just wanna be right now,r-r-right now

Am F C G

And what we see, is everybody's on the floor acting crazy getting loco til the lights out

Am F C G

Music's on, I'm waking up, we stop the vibe, and we bump it up

Am F C G

And it's over now, we got the love, there's no secret now, no secret now

[Chorus]

Am F C G

When the light's turning down, they don't know what they heard

Am F C G

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

Am F C G

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

Am F

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

C G

Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire