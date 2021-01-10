Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Video Burn Ellie Goulding

Simak, chord Burn dinyanyikan Ellie Goulding. Termasuk, video Burn di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Chord Gitar dan Video Burn Ellie Goulding
AFP PHOTO/Andy Buchanan
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Burn dan video Burn dinyanyikan Ellie Goulding. 

Simak, chord Burn dinyanyikan Ellie Goulding.

Termasuk, video Burn di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Burn MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Burn dilengkapi lirik lagu Burn dinyanyikan Ellie Goulding.

[Intro]
Am F C G

[Verse 1]
Am F C G
We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing
Am F C G
'Cause we got the fire, and we're burning one hell of a something
Am F C G
They, they gonna see us from outer space, outer space
Am F C G
Light it up, like we're the stars of the human race, human race

[Chorus]
Am F C G
When the light's turning down, they don't know what they heard
Am F C G
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
Am F C G
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
Am F
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire
C G
Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

Am F
And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
C G
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
Am F
Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
C G
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

[Verse 2]
Am F C G
We don't wanna leave, no, we just wanna be right now,r-r-right now
Am F C G
And what we see, is everybody's on the floor acting crazy getting loco til the lights out
Am F C G
Music's on, I'm waking up, we stop the vibe, and we bump it up
Am F C G
And it's over now, we got the love, there's no secret now, no secret now

[Chorus]
Am F C G
When the light's turning down, they don't know what they heard
Am F C G
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
Am F C G
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
Am F
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire
C G
Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
