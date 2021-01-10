Chord Gitar dan Video This Is How We Do Katy Perry

Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar This Is How We Do dan video This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry.

Termasuk, video This Is How We Do di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu This Is How We Do MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar This Is How We Do dilengkapi lirik lagu This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry.

Intro

Am G Em F

Am G Em F

(This is how we do, This is how we do)

Am

Oh oh

G Em F

Sipping on Rosé, Silver Lake sun, coming up all lazy (This is how we do)

Am G Em F

Slow cooking pancakes for my boy, still up, still fresh as a Daisy

Am G Em F

Playing ping pong all night long, everything's all neon and hazy (This is how we do)

Am G

Chanel this, Chanel that, hell yeah

Em F

All my girls vintage Chanel baby

Am G Em

It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal

F

This is no big deal

Am G

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back

Em F

Straight stuntin' yeah we do it like that

Am G Em F

This is how we do, do do do do, this is how we do

Am G

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back

Em F

Straight stuntin' yeah we do it like that

Am G Em F

This is how we do, do do do do, this is how we do

