Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video This Is How We Do Katy Perry
Simak, chord This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry. Termasuk, video This Is How We Do di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry.
Termasuk, video This Is How We Do di akhir tulisan ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Menghapus Jejakmu Noah
Baca juga: Lirik dan Video Angin Dalu Dinyanyikan Happy Asmara
Lagu This Is How We Do MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar This Is How We Do dilengkapi lirik lagu This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry.
Intro
Am G Em F
Am G Em F
(This is how we do, This is how we do)
Am
Oh oh
G Em F
Sipping on Rosé, Silver Lake sun, coming up all lazy (This is how we do)
Am G Em F
Slow cooking pancakes for my boy, still up, still fresh as a Daisy
Am G Em F
Playing ping pong all night long, everything's all neon and hazy (This is how we do)
Am G
Chanel this, Chanel that, hell yeah
Em F
All my girls vintage Chanel baby
Am G Em
It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal
F
This is no big deal
Am G
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Em F
Straight stuntin' yeah we do it like that
Am G Em F
This is how we do, do do do do, this is how we do
Am G
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Em F
Straight stuntin' yeah we do it like that
Am G Em F
This is how we do, do do do do, this is how we do
Berikut, video musik This Is How We Do dalam chord Katy Perry.
Itulah, chord This Is How We Do dinyanyikan Katy Perry serta video YouTube This Is How We Do. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar This Is How We Do
chord This Is How We Do
This Is How We Do chord
lirik lagu This Is How We Do
This Is How We Do
chord Katy Perry
Katy Perry chord
chord gitar Katy Perry
Katy Perry
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar dan Video Come And Get It Selena Gomez
|Chord Gitar dan Video I Need Your Love Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
|Chord Gitar Bintang 14 Hari Kangen Band, Lirik Lagu Bintang 14 Hari
|Chord Gitar Belum Ada Judul Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Iwan Fals
|Chord Kunci Gitar dan Video Menghapus Jejakmu Noah