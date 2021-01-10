Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Video Someone You Loved, Lagu Someone You Loved Dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi
Simak, lirik lagu Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi, video Someone You Loved di bagian bawah artikel ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi.
Serta, video Someone You Loved di bagian bawah artikel ini.
Lagu Someone You Loved MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi.
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
I need somebody to heal
Somebody to know
Somebody to have
Somebody to hold
It's easy to say
But it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Now, I need somebody to know
Somebody to heal
Somebody to have
Just to know how it feels
It's easy to say but it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
I fall into your arms
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around
For now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
But now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Berikut, video musik Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi.
Demikian, lirik lagu Someone You Loved diciptakan Lewis Capaldi serta video YouTube Someone You Loved. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha WIguna )