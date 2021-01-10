Lirik dan Video Someone You Loved, Lagu Someone You Loved Dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi.

Serta, video Someone You Loved di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Someone You Loved MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi.

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say

But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

For now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

But now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Berikut, video musik Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi.

Demikian, lirik lagu Someone You Loved diciptakan Lewis Capaldi serta video YouTube Someone You Loved. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha WIguna )