Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Its a Beautiful Day Michael Buble
Simak, chord Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble. Termasuk, video Its a Beautiful Day di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble.
Termasuk, video Its a Beautiful Day di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Its a Beautiful Day MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Its a Beautiful Day dilengkapi lirik lagu Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble.
[Intro]
C C G G7
[Verse 1]
C G Am
I don't know why you think that you could hold me
F C
When you couldn't get by by yourself
G Am F C
And I don't know who would ever want to tear the seam of someone's dream
G Am
Baby, it's fine, you said that we should just be friends
F C
Well I came up with that line and I'm sure
G
That it's for the best
Am F
If you ever change your mind, don't hold your breath
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Am E E7
'Cause you may not believe, mmmm
Am E E7
That baby, I'm relieved
F G
When you said goodbye, my whole world shined
G G C
Hey hey hey!
[Chorus 1]
C G Am G
It's a beautiful day and I can't stop myself from smiling
F C
If we're drinking, then I'm buying
F C G C
And I know there's no denying
G Am G
It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing
F C
And even if it started raining
F C
You won't hear this boy complaining
F E7 Am G
'Cause I'm glad that you're the one that got away
C
It's a beautiful day
[Verse 2]
C G Am
It's my turn to fly, so girls, get in line
F C
'Cause I'm easy, no playing this guy like a fool
G Am F
Now I'm alright, you might've had me caged before, but not tonight
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Am E E7
And you may not believe, mmmmm
Am E E7
That baby, I'm relieved
F G
This fire inside, it burns too bright
F G C
I don't want to say "so long", I just want to say "goodbye"
[Chorus 2]
G Am G
It's a beautiful day and I can't stop myself from smiling
F C
If we're drinking, then I'm buying
F C G C
And I know there's no denying
G Am G
It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing
F C
And even if it started raining
F C
You won't hear this boy complaining
F E7 Am G
'Cause I'm glad that you're the one who got away, mmmmm
F C
'Cause if you ever think I'll take up
F C
My time with thinking of our break-up
F E7 Am G
Then you've got another thing coming your way
C G Am G
'Cause it's a beautiful day, mmmmhhmmmmmm
[Outro]
C
Beautiful day
G Am G
Oh, baby, any day that you're gone away
G7 C
It's a beautiful day
Berikut, video musik Its a Beautiful Day dalam chord Michael Buble.
Itulah, chord Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble serta video YouTube Its a Beautiful Day. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )