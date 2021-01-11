Chord Gitar dan Video Its a Beautiful Day Michael Buble

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble.

Termasuk, video Its a Beautiful Day di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti Anneth

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Paman Datang Tasya

Lagu Its a Beautiful Day MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Its a Beautiful Day dilengkapi lirik lagu Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble.

[Intro]

C C G G7



[Verse 1]

C G Am

I don't know why you think that you could hold me

F C

When you couldn't get by by yourself

G Am F C

And I don't know who would ever want to tear the seam of someone's dream

G Am

Baby, it's fine, you said that we should just be friends

F C

Well I came up with that line and I'm sure

G

That it's for the best

Am F

If you ever change your mind, don't hold your breath



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Am E E7

'Cause you may not believe, mmmm

Am E E7

That baby, I'm relieved

F G

When you said goodbye, my whole world shined

G G C

Hey hey hey!



[Chorus 1]

C G Am G

It's a beautiful day and I can't stop myself from smiling

F C

If we're drinking, then I'm buying

F C G C

And I know there's no denying

G Am G

It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing

F C

And even if it started raining

F C

You won't hear this boy complaining

F E7 Am G

'Cause I'm glad that you're the one that got away

C

It's a beautiful day



[Verse 2]

C G Am

It's my turn to fly, so girls, get in line

F C

'Cause I'm easy, no playing this guy like a fool

G Am F

Now I'm alright, you might've had me caged before, but not tonight



[Pre-Chorus 2]

Am E E7

And you may not believe, mmmmm

Am E E7

That baby, I'm relieved

F G

This fire inside, it burns too bright

F G C

I don't want to say "so long", I just want to say "goodbye"



[Chorus 2]

G Am G

It's a beautiful day and I can't stop myself from smiling

F C

If we're drinking, then I'm buying

F C G C

And I know there's no denying

G Am G

It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing

F C

And even if it started raining

F C

You won't hear this boy complaining

F E7 Am G

'Cause I'm glad that you're the one who got away, mmmmm

F C

'Cause if you ever think I'll take up

F C

My time with thinking of our break-up

F E7 Am G

Then you've got another thing coming your way

C G Am G

'Cause it's a beautiful day, mmmmhhmmmmmm



[Outro]

C

Beautiful day

G Am G

Oh, baby, any day that you're gone away

G7 C

It's a beautiful day

Berikut, video musik Its a Beautiful Day dalam chord Michael Buble.

Itulah, chord Its a Beautiful Day dinyanyikan Michael Buble serta video YouTube Its a Beautiful Day. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )