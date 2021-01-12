Chord Gitar dan Video Bad Habit The Kooks

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Simak, chord Bad Habit dinyanyikan The Kooks. Termasuk, video Bad Habit di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Bad Habit dan video Bad Habit dinyanyikan The Kooks. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Bad Habit dinyanyikan The Kooks.

Termasuk, video Bad Habit di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Bad Habit MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Bad Habit dilengkapi lirik lagu Bad Habit dinyanyikan The Kooks.

Cm
Baby got our head down
Cm
Baby got our head down to the ground
F
Looking for a stranger
D# Cm
Looking for a stranger to love
Cm
You got to touch your eyes and crush your tears
Cm
You gotta let go, come with me
F
Looking for a stranger
D# Cm
Looking for a stranger to love

Cm D# A#
You say you want it, but
G#
You can't get it
Cm D# A# G#
You got yourself, a bad habit
Cm D# A# G#
Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole
Cm D# A# G#
I say breathe, stay with me
Cm D# A#
You say you want it, but
G#
You can't get it in
Cm D# A# G#
You got yourself, a bad habit
Cm D# A# G#
Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole
Cm D#
I say breathe
A# A#
Oh man, oh man, oh man

You know I wish I had it all

Cm
Baby got our head down
Cm
Baby tryna stand down in the crowd
F
Looking for a stranger
D# Cm
Looking for a stranger to love
Cm
You got to touch your eyes and crush your tears
Cm
You gotta let go, come with me
F
Looking for a stranger
D# Cm
Looking for a stranger to love

Cm D# A#
You say you want it, but
G#
You can't get it
Cm D# A# G#
You got yourself, a bad habit
Cm D# A# G#
Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole
Cm D# A# G#
I say breathe, stay with me
Cm D# A#
You say you want it, but
G#
You can't get it in
Cm D# A# G#
You got yourself, a bad habit
Cm D# A# G#
Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole
Cm D#
I say breathe
A# A#
Oh man, oh man, oh man

You know I wish I had it all

[Solo]

Cm D# A# G# 4x

You know I wish I had it all
Cm D# A#
You say you want it, but
G#
You can't get it
Cm D# A# G#
You got yourself, a bad habit
Cm D# A# G#
Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole
Cm D#
I say breathe
A# A#
Oh man, oh man, oh man
Cm D# A#
You cant get it, it's a
G# Cm
a bad habit, such a

A bad habit such a bad bad habit

it's a, a bad habit

Berikut, video musik Bad Habit dalam chord The Kooks.

Itulah, chord Bad Habit dinyanyikan The Kooks serta video YouTube Bad Habit. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
