Chord Gitar dan Video Bad Habit The Kooks

Berikut, chord gitar Bad Habit dilengkapi lirik lagu Bad Habit dinyanyikan The Kooks.

Cm

Baby got our head down

Cm

Baby got our head down to the ground

F

Looking for a stranger

D# Cm

Looking for a stranger to love

Cm

You got to touch your eyes and crush your tears

Cm

You gotta let go, come with me

F

Looking for a stranger

D# Cm

Looking for a stranger to love



Cm D# A#

You say you want it, but

G#

You can't get it

Cm D# A# G#

You got yourself, a bad habit

Cm D# A# G#

Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole

Cm D# A# G#

I say breathe, stay with me

Cm D# A#

You say you want it, but

G#

You can't get it in

Cm D# A# G#

You got yourself, a bad habit

Cm D# A# G#

Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole

Cm D#

I say breathe

A# A#

Oh man, oh man, oh man



You know I wish I had it all



Cm

Baby got our head down

Cm

Baby tryna stand down in the crowd

F

Looking for a stranger

D# Cm

Looking for a stranger to love

Cm

You got to touch your eyes and crush your tears

Cm

You gotta let go, come with me

F

Looking for a stranger

D# Cm

Looking for a stranger to love



Cm D# A#

You say you want it, but

G#

You can't get it

Cm D# A# G#

You got yourself, a bad habit

Cm D# A# G#

Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole

Cm D# A# G#

I say breathe, stay with me

Cm D# A#

You say you want it, but

G#

You can't get it in

Cm D# A# G#

You got yourself, a bad habit

Cm D# A# G#

Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole

Cm D#

I say breathe

A# A#

Oh man, oh man, oh man



You know I wish I had it all



[Solo]



Cm D# A# G# 4x



You know I wish I had it all

Cm D# A#

You say you want it, but

G#

You can't get it

Cm D# A# G#

You got yourself, a bad habit

Cm D# A# G#

Oh look at you, walking up and down a pole

Cm D#

I say breathe

A# A#

Oh man, oh man, oh man

Cm D# A#

You cant get it, it's a

G# Cm

a bad habit, such a



A bad habit such a bad bad habit



it's a, a bad habit

